This time, it ain't so different to 1999

As if the entirely predicable surge in asset prices, including the new digital tokens, after the US stimulus cheque was not sign enough (hint, how much is the money needed or wanted if a large percentage goes straight into assets, rather than say, food or utility bills) was not enough.
Now we have the glory of non-fungible tokens. Pieces of digital material whose rights you can own even if the object is free to share. I am tempted to make this blog post an example. Selling ownership forever to the highest bidder so that they can proudly own a piece of Cityunslicker, errr, art. Happy to put it in the blockchain if anyone is interested in the comments.
In reality, this is pure bubble nonsense, it has been coming a while but the wave is nearly upon us. This feels to me so very 1999. Digital currencies explode upwards, prices of things like Tesla are unstoppable, the whole world is allegedly undergoing a rapid evolution - this is all just grift. Make an app, make a claim, take your money, rinse and repeat.
So, definitely 2021 for a bit reset. The nutters will call it "the great reset", but it is coming now, the stuff going on is just so out there and fools are rapidly being parted from their money. It ends in a big mess, every time. This time is not different.
In the meantime, bids welcome in the comments of course.
5 comments:
Been thinking just the same. But the froth could bubble up for a bit longer, compared to 1999 even more people and institutions are relying on the markets staying benign. But that just heightens the risks further.
So, could be some good "buy the dip" opportunities on the way then? Of course, the problem is working out what's going to rebound later.
I sold all our equities late in 1999 and bought gilts and a couple of convertibles. (I say "all": 'twas but a small pile.)
By 2009 I should, I suppose, have gone back into equities but had my eye on other things.
So I can claim great success at market-timing sales, but not at market-timing purchases. Though a bit of ETC gold and silver has done reasonably well.
The wisdom and insight of Cityunslickers is priceless !!!!!
like investing in wine, if it all goes wrong you can drink it.
... but why two convertibles - you can only drive one at a time.
