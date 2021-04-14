Cameron & Greensill: and another question ...

Gotta laugh at Cameron falling into his own "lobbying will be the next big scandal" pit - and through sheer greed, too. The arrogance and entitlement-assumptions of Blair and Cameron know few boundaries.
To me, there's a question as yet unvoiced, which might usefully occupy the enquiry:
- Cameron did not expect to lose the 2016 Referendum, nor the 2015 GE, and thus to be in the wilderness looking for wonga as early as turned out to be the case. So: why was he bending over backwards for Greensill way back (2011-2012) in his first administration? Very long-term planning on his part? or Someone Else in that government spotting the main chance for themselves?
Mercifully, Britain is not corrupt au fond: Rafael Behr correctly assesses matters here. (I've worked in Russia ...) But it's a slipperly slope.
ND
3 comments:
Rafael Behr and "correct" in the same sentence, now I know I've lived a long time.
I'm still assuming an Ukrainian attack on the Donbass once the "rasputitsa" has dried out, the Mail is banging the drum more and more feverishly about Russia, and I see they are using the Turkish drones which proved so successful against the Armenians.
https://www.yenisafak.com/en/news/from-karabakh-to-black-sea-turkish-drones-now-rule-the-skies-of-ukraine-3564107
"Turkey sold a total of six Bayraktar TB2 drones and three ground controls stations to Ukraine in 2019. It is said that Ukraine is preparing to order additional drones to beef up its naval forces in 2021. Turkey’s combat drones had reportedly destroyed the Russian-made Pantsir missile systems in Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh, as Ankara’s deployment of UAVs was credited for the victories clenched by Turkey’s allies from Asia to Africa."
But that US ship and those C15s wouldn't have been unloading rice and naan breads in Ukraine, maybe if Russian tech has an answer to the TB2 the Ukrainians will turn out to have some shiny new tricks in their bag.
Btw does the EU still have that excellent no-tariff deal with Turkey, the sort they wouldn't give to us?
Behr - "he remembers the putrescence of the John Major years and its deep contamination of the Tory brand"
Were the Major years particularly putrescent? Did I fail to notice? I was a Labour type in those years, but compared to the Lavender List of Wilson/Falkender and Blair's Abrahams "fundraising" yet to come I don't recall much from Major, who struck me as personally honest other than the Edwina Currie lapse from taste and probity.
Blair-lite proves to be Blairish. Hardly surprising.
