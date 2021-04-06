Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Farewell Cheryl Gillan - an unusual politician

I had rather lost touch with Cheryl Gillan of late, but a number of years ago we were all good family friends and in contact quite a lot.  She was a great lady, and not at all how you'd tend to pigeon-hole a Tory woman Cabinet minister.

First of all, though obviously a good politician in very many ways - and canny with it** - she was not (how shall we put this) any kind of ideologue.  In fact, I can't recall her offering a political opinion, ever.  But, quite genuinely, that's no fatal criticism for someone representing a nice county seat on behalf of the distinctly non-doctrinaire Conservative Party.  And for a Cabinet Minister?  Well, she was David Cameron's neighbour. 

Here's a story that I'm pretty sure she wouldn't object to being told.  We were once on a delegation overseas, and a young lady of our number had been getting steadily more annoying as the days went on.  Eventually one evening, Cheryl came up to a few of us chaps who were supping our drinks in the hotel bar, and said:  "The trouble with that girl is   ...   So - which of you young blades is going upstairs to give her a good seeing-to?!"

A Grande Dame - and a grand dame.

ND

_________

** e.g., she very craftily bagged the best corner office in Portcullis House when it first opened - a magnificent view of Westminster & the Thames.  To her, that was politics!

E-K said...

RIP

Nice story.

I did exactly that and ended up marrying one of those 'annoying' ladies.

She's as trappy as ever but I love her for it.

10:28 am

