Greensill: Actually, The Treasury Done OK (Eventually)

Reading what is, presumably, only the first batch of Cameron messages we're to be regaled with, I'd say his email approaches to various players within Whitehall were succinct, eminently plausible-sounding, and all-in-all really quite adroit, given the mission he was set on to accomplish. We'd probably expect nothing less.
In all the covid-chaos of the time when really big bad, panicky decisions were being made on an industrial scale, I'd further say that it was a bloody miracle he didn't get his way. Not least, when you consider the dodgy vehicles that were being ushered into the 'VIP Lanes', left right and centre.
Let us now launch into pure inference. It seems such a bloody miracle, one then has to suspect the Treasury had already got Greensill's number in no uncertain terms (eventually, after years of over-indulgence). If that's right, we may be mightily glad of it. Would that informed official skepticism always thus prevailed.
As regards Cameron, if this account is even vaguely true then he really has prostituted himself. (To get one over on Osborne and the Blairs ..?) Plenty of people aren't remotely surprised, but I rather am. Getting naive in my old age.
ND
My inference is simple. If Cameron expected that some e-mailing and phone-calling would induce a bit of corruption from HMG it is probably because in his day the policy would have succeeded.
In other words it now seems likely that the government he led was somewhat bent.
Which ex-PM would have been corrupting it? Who do you think?
