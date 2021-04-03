Joe Biden's Trillions - just look where they're going!

For 18 months now I have been banging on about how "net zero carbon" has gone 100% mainstream in business and banking, it having been declared that "adaptation" and "resilience" count as Green, plus - from the lefties - that the whole thing must include a "Just Transition", a.k.a Jobs Before Anything Else. Heck, that includes new roads, new dams, new irrigation systems, new sea-walls ... even the most traditional steel-'n'-concrete merchants get to play! And the Unions!
So now, let's take a look at Joe Biden's trillions.
The proposal would: put $621 billion into transportation infrastructure such as bridges, roads, public transit, ports, airports and electric vehicle development; direct $400 billion to care for elderly and disabled Americans; inject more than $300 billion into improving drinking-water infrastructure, expanding broadband access and upgrading electric grids; put more than $300 billion into building and retrofitting affordable housing, along with constructing and upgrading schools; invest $580 billion in American manufacturing, research and development and job training efforts
Yup: steel-'n'-concrete. There's a constant, plaintive strand of "but ... most of this post-covid growth-package stuff isn't properly Green ..." to be heard from various quarters: but it's rather drowned out by the sound of thundering hooves, both capitalist and workerist. Ain't that the way of the world?
Have a great Easter!
ND
3 comments:
I saw an absurd map claiming to show the new Amtrack lines that will criss-cross the USA, letting one rush from coast to coast in just a few days.
Sounds like what Trump wanted to do (along with outrageous Fascist ideas like not offshoring production of goods to China and production of babies to Anyone But White Americans (ABWA).
A highly un-Easterish thought - I'm choosing funds for ISAs, and I'm also convinced that the US are going to start a conflict in Ukraine/Donbass very soon.
Me no like, but that won't stop them. It's impressive how Western elites, shocked at realising in 2016 how much they were hated, have reconstituted Russia as the bogey - even while China is eating their lunch (the story of Syngenta I've only just caught up with).
Any thoughts on what effect a Donbass scrap will have on markets, and any markets in particular (I'm currently in global funds fwiw)?
I tend to assume the point of said scrap is to get Merkel to drop NS2, so assume that too.
I'm not seeking investment advice, of course, just informed speculation on market reactions to the scenario above.
American roads are in a pretty poor state of repair. Bridges and dams too. It’s money that has to be spent, being spent. But with a nice new green badge to pretend it’s a whole brave new world.
