Lockdown ends and with it threat of recession for a while to come

The great reckoning will come, too much debt, too much government profligacy and not a lot more that can be done to raise taxes anymore. The UK will not escape another decade of 'austerity' in the 2020's, notably as more and more money is piled into the NHS with less and less of a success due to the law of diminishing returns.
However today is a happy day, as we wait to go for lunch outdoors in the snow, the economy is finally opening up after a very long winter hibernation. Only foreign travel of the big industries will now be still a moribund outlier.
The FTSE has performed less well than many of the world indexes - the UK media has a part to play here in the unabated portrayal of the UK as the worst place in the world last year to be avoided at all costs. The quick roll out of vaccines have changed the tune and along with the USA we are likely to have the strongest economic re-bound this year.
Lots of savings have been gathered up, fewer jobs lost than thought and soon maybe a million more jobs will be created in the newly re-opened up service industries. The only blot of the horizon must be the threat of inflation and rising interest rates, but as I have discussed before, with the BOE owning so many Government bonds there are plenty of macro-tools available to stave off inflation. Plus, with other parts of the world still in the grasp of the virus, there won't be global supply shortages for a while any worse than there are now.
So happy days ahead for a the summer at the very least - maybe a horrid variant may come back to haunt us, but even then it won't escape the vaccine that quickly.
"So happy days ahead for a the summer at the very least - maybe a horrid variant may come back to haunt us, but even then it won't escape the vaccine that quickly. "
Don't worry, the State has no intention of letting us out of its grasp. They are showing no signs of getting rid of their massive testing network now that vaccines have been given to all the vulnerable, and will have been given to anyone who wants one by the autumn. Come Oct/Nov 'cases' of CV will be on the rise again (as CV is a season respiratory disease) and a pound to a penny it will be used to take us all back into lockdown again, to 'save the NHS' of course, despite the vaccines allegedly (if one believes the drug company data) being almost 100% successful at preventing hospitalisation. Continuing to test millions for a disease that the vaccines have supposed turned into nothing more than a sniffle or a few days on the sofa makes no sense at all, unless you plan to use those 'cases' to frighten the populace to death with them, and maintain your iron grip over them.
Plus the Dems are going to pump trillions into american market....I'll be drwaing down on some shares as they continue to climb, divs increasing nicely too.
I'm with Sobers.
Lockdown is a Leftist's wet dream come true so they are studiously ignoring the vaccine successes in order to keep control.
We are still nowhere near back to normal. Nothing like it. We must not get used to this.
And the use of 'cases' ? Bang on the money, Sobers.
One suspects the use of twice weekly testing is knowing that false positives will keep 'cases' nicely high.
E-K/Sobers - yes. The lockdown has given the government a taste of power beyond it's wildest dreams. At the start of lockdown 1 I was called paranoid for telling people that once we gave the government this power it would not easily be relinquished. I take no pleasure in being right and am quite gloomy about how we get out of this mess.
As for increased NHS spending, it will of course have little or no effect. This is because there is no spare resource in the economy. There are not thousands of unemployed doctors sitting around at home because the trust has no money to pay them. The only answer here is a massive expansion of medical training (nurses, doctors and other clinical staff). This should have been done about twenty or thirty years ago as it was quite obvious that with a large number of middle age boomers, you would land up with a large number of boomer pensioners. However the NHS is about as bad at planning as it is at almost every other managerial task, so it is no surprise that it made a mess of planning it's staff requirements.
I dont think the NHS is particularly bad at planning (or particuarly good).
The govt (on both sides) has not seen the consequences of a sudden surge of demand that is about to completely overwhelm current resources first hand for over ... at least 40 years.
It is only natural to push the budget down to just above the failure point - and then the NHS finds a way of not letting people die on a trolley in winter and so the govt pushes down a bit harder the next year...
You dont get to do much planning in such an environment, only find ways of minimising the failures / optimising processes in a reactive manner.
...repeat until the system suddenly breaks due to a surge in demand - which it probably did in some parts of the country last year (watch the cancer stats for the next 5 years or so)
The Germans did build resiliency into the system and benefited from that in the pandemic, but they pay 20%-30% more than we do for that resiliency every year.
Was that insurance worth it? - no idea.
E-K/Sobers/Anonymous(12:51),
I'll wait and see, Firstly I do know that Boris likes to be popular so I don't see him starting another lockdown if he can possibly avoid it. Secondly unless it was blatantly obvious to the populous that a lockdown was needed, it might just get totally ignored.
Boris must also ensure that Johnny Foreigner is kept at bay. Brits must not book en-mass to go and see him and Johnny can't come here either until the world catches up with our case/death rate (which is now minimal).
At the moment we seem to have beaten the virus into a corner, vaccines have worked as well or better than we hoped but we should be cautious.
Timbo
P.S. Second Jab now booked for Thursday AM.
All power to this lot taking the vaccine scandal to the Hague
https://greatreject.org/nuremberg-israel-pfizer-genocide/
The Gov does NOT get to tell me what medical treatment/apparatus I must succumb to, nor give away access to my medical records. I don't care who Pfizer think they are...(pretty damn chuffed with themselves getting government properties and military installations as "security" against delivering the vaccine to South American countries, and the medical records of all Israelis.....)
Bath is pretty buzzing , however people seem to have forgotten their manners during lockdown so buying a coffee this morning was a deeply unpleasant experience. Won't be doing that again in a hurry.
"I'll wait and see, Firstly I do know that Boris likes to be popular so I don't see him starting another lockdown if he can possibly avoid it. Secondly unless it was blatantly obvious to the populous that a lockdown was needed, it might just get totally ignored.
Boris must also ensure that Johnny Foreigner is kept at bay. Brits must not book en-mass to go and see him and Johnny can't come here either until the world catches up with our case/death rate (which is now minimal)."
Well a) Boris wanting to be popular and him instituting another lockdown next winter are not mutually exclusive. It may have escaped your notice but a significant proportion of the public (a majority?) actually like lockdowns and restrictions. One can only assume they have been so frightened by all the scaremongering that such measures give them some degree of psychological comfort.
In fact I'd say that its far more likely that public demand for another lockdown in the face of a 'rise in cases' next autumn could easily drive Boris to do implement one, in order to be popular. If he wanted to escape that pressure he'd stop testing millions of people for what is now a non fatal disease (or at least no more fatal than many other diseases we manage without any restrictions on public freedoms) and not give the bedwetters a stick to beat him with. The fact he is keeping the testing system suggests he wants another lockdown, and will use the psychologically browbeaten public as cover - they'll demand exactly what he (and Big State) want, endless lockdowns.
And b) wanting to keep Johnny Foreigner out and Joe Public in is not exactly my idea of 'ending lockdowns'. Not being able to leave the country is a lockdown in itself. Its a bit like saying prisoners are entirely free, they just can't leave prison........
