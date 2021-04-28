Pandemenomics for UK plc

Quite a bumpy set of results out from major UK companies today. Big banks like Lloyds Bank and HSBC have returned to strong profits already. Plenty of transactions for them, a buoyant housing market and growing business sector have helped them. Additionally, as I wrote here a couple of weeks ago, there is no recession likely now for a long time, so they have been able to reduce provisions for bad debts.
On the other hand, Dixons has closed all of its airport shops. What am I going to do when bored at the airport if not look at the over-priced electronics and gadgets for a few minutes? This is due to both Brexit, with the UK ending airside tax breaks and also the pandemic with passenger numbers likely to be low for a long time to come.
Sainsbury's has chosen a kitchen sink moment too (this is when the CEO decides to out all bad news at once with an excuse, such that they can do better in future and earn their options then). The excuse is covid but how the only shops to stay open in Covid lost money is beyond me. My local Sainsbury's has been heaving with people all the time. The truth must be that the internal re-organisation has been less successful and cost more / saved less than thought by some margin - but covid is a better excuse to use to try to bamboozle investors.
it is good to see the banks joining in the profit making and seeing happy days ahead - these days banks are very conservative so that is a strong position to take. On the other hand, Dixons shows and example of how airports are going to look very different in the future, this scarring will be very deep in the travel sector and maybe will take a decade to repair.
5 comments:
I wrote here a couple of weeks ago, there is no recession likely now for a long time.......... Stunning & Brave prediction....
Sainsbury's, on a busy Saturday morning only 3 tills were open and the self-service ones are smaller that at Tescos and Morrisons so it's very cramped. They also stopped selling the German rye breads so why bother, especially when the safe spaces the CEO announced are always packed.
Sainsbury’s at the lockdown height, we’re in the Tesco panic mode.
That giant superstore on the M5 had adapter, quite cleverly, their door counter that tracks customer numbers, to tell the Covid guard when to let more people in.
I counted 200 in the queue with me. All singles as now couples allowed.
The counter the Covid marshal was using was 30.
30 people in the store at any one time. That is less than one per aisle in that store. They have 15 lanes and the self service.
More likely to catch Covid queuing to go in, than from going in. One way. Item limits. Very strict policing of it all.
I have not been back since. That’s about a year ago now.
Lidl, Aldi, Morrison’s, ( after a panicky start) on the other hand, did what HMG suggested. Not more, or less. And were busy throughout.
My mother shops at Sainsburys, I do her online shop for her, so I have a decent idea of what stock availability is like, from the stuff that doesn't turn up in her order. And they are shocking. Every order contains missing items that were supposedly in stock, but weren't when the order was picked, even when ordering there are things that are unavailable from the shelves for weeks on end. The website is awful, the search facility for example manages to take a 2 word description and searches for each individual word, rather than the combination of the two words, and then provide all the results mixed together. So if you search for 'beef crisps' you get all the results that have 'beef' in them plus all those with 'crisps' in them too. The favourites page loses items you buy regularly, they just disappear without trace, yet an item you bought once a year ago is still there. The whole thing is utterly pants. The IT director needs sacking for starters.
Waitrose are in decline. My wife was there yesterday, partly to buy some items that had been omitted from our delivery. She said that there were gaps all over the shelves. She's going to go to Morrison's tomorrow.
