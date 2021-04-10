Prince Philip - what a man

Since it is clearly shameless obituary name-dropping week, I will give you my personal micro-story.
Prince Philip was Colonel in Chief of my army corps, in which role I met him several times as any soldier does. We commemorate a particular anniversary every 25 years and, supportive and active as ever, he presided over the celebration that fell in the 1990s, when he would have been in his 70s. He congratulated us all on the foregoing quarter-century, wished us well for the next occasion 25 years hence, and concluded with the words: "... but I can tell you one thing - I shan't be there to celebrate it with you!".
Well, he was - and he did.
What a man.
ND
@ when they depart, turn out to be universally loved
nobody loves you when you're upside down,
everybody loves you when you're six foot in the ground. (Lennon)
RIP the Duke, what a great and innings!
I have my own anecdote. I was 'on the rounds' (placement) as a probationary PC at Bishopsgate police station (City of London) when one morning I was put on Royalty duty outside the Mansion House - a low key event requiring a tepid body in No1 police uniform and white gloves to throw up a salute on the arrival of the DofE.
I was put on a separate radio channel to the normal one and told to await the announcement of 1 of 3 routes (A,B or C) - not even the local protection was to know which direction he was coming from as we were in the midst of an IRA terror campaign.
Route 'A' (Queen Victoria Street) was announced and there I was, looking in that direction like a Keystone Cop with his helmet tilted back, scratching my temple with a question mark above my head - the traffic hadn't gone quiet and there was no stately car.
I then hear from behind me a posh "Hey, You !"
I turn to see the DofE trotting into the Mansion House pointing at me with a big grin and a "Gotchya !" look on his face.
I got to speak to his security who were looking after his green electric van which he used to love driving around London incognito because - minus his hat - his camel hair coat made him look like a delivery driver.
He was much loved by the City Police and especially those who had served in the military.
Charismatic, handsome, kind, funny and interested and a man who would have gone to the very top of the navy without any doubt about it.
A real loss to conservative (small c) Britain and a real loss to those too stupid to realise it.
