The Special Forces Fallacy

Michael Portillo wasn't the only politician to harbour misconceptions and delusions about the special forces.
Yes, there are certain missions for which only special forces are suitable. Yes, they can sometimes achieve seeming miracles. Yes, we'd be a lot the worse for not having highly capable units of this kind. Yes, we Brits do it rather well. And, yes, since 1989 the proportion has risen of whatever it is we expect to achieve with armed might, that will be assigned to such troops.
But no, categorically no, you cannot have armed forces essentially comprised of nothing else, which is what the government appears to imagine, with plans for big reductions in army numbers and conversion of some of the remaining line infantry regiments to "Ranger" forces, with silly American "elite" connotations. When everyone's special, then nobody is.
And there's a bigger, deep-running problem. To man a single regiment of SAS, you need thousands of very good "ordinary" soldiers aspiring to join them, training hard to be able just to apply to join them, actually applying to join them - and then, mostly, failing. To be able to have an elite with such high standards, you must first have a big enough pool of proven, pretty high-standard talent to draw upon.
I don't know what is the critical mass of soldiery to produce, by distillation, what we need by way of special forces. But diminish the army far enough, and we won't have it.
Enough of random and destructive penny-pinching. Read yer history**: sell or scrap yer bloody aircraft carriers (before the Chinese do it for you one sunny afternoon in Far Eastern waters): and rebuild & re-equip the forces to a balanced and realistic standard ... at critical mass.
** The Prince of Wales ... for pity's sake!
I've a mate who was a PTI at Lympstone. He couldn't get in the SBS. He said to do so you had to be unbreakable.
"These guys just do not seem to get the wear and tear injuries that the rest of us do."
To be a standard Royal Marine (a superb elite by any measure) just required bloody minded determination and a capacity to keep going but could be done with a very human body and stoppages in training and back squadding.
The SBS are "... a different *****ng species !"
Another friend also tried selection and they broke him mentally. He got through to the very final stages of selection and he (being short) was put at the front of a canoe carrying team and they kept putting him there so he not only bore the weight but had the thing butting him in the back of the head for hour after hour. He flipped and deselected himself with some fruity language. He an arctic warfare specialist, Falklands veteran and instructor !
Thus far we have been fortunate enough to have the numbers to draw from to increase the odds of finding these very odd people.
It beggars belief how hard special forces have to be and there is obviously some genetic advantage that they have. Which brings me to China...
The future is genetic modification as far as soldiering goes. We will see the high foreheaded Beserker mutants displayed on parade in Beijing in order to put the willies up the West but the real special forces will be small and wiry and in command of fleets of drones to assist them. A Sino Samurai class to rule the empire.
Genetic modification is the way the West will be forced to go too. Along with lasers (which I mentioned some while back and was was not an uninformed bit of information.)
PS, I do know that special forces don't do Man from Milk Tray moments and I was drunk and joking when I mentioned it a few posts back. It must have been annoying to you, sorry.
PPS, An excellent book on commando training is Going Commando by Mark Time (about Lympstone) and who ended up attached to the Intelligence Corps being an extremely bright man with a photographic memory.
PPPS, I have been training for a year to pass the PRMC tests and did so last week just before spraining my cruciate badly. I have done it under the guidance of the guys above. Not bad for a mid to late 50s !!! I have literally made myself vomit at times. I am utterly obsessed with the RM Commandos and what they put themselves through and this (just to get on a course) has only made my admiration greater for them.
E-K is spot on. Ordinary folk have absolutely no idea what these blokes are like. I have been in the pub unknowingly in the company of a few of them and when I confessed later that Messrs X,Y and Z scared me a bit (they did not have to do a lot ) my mate gently explained why.
I would guess you might need a thousand erks from whom to get one special.
That Fitzroy McLean was quite a dude too...Hard for people to acquire that kind of life experience.
John - Mark Time mentioned in his book that he was one of the youngest ever to pass commando selection. He then went to see the Schwarzenneger film Commando and was refused entry on account of the fact that he was only 17.
He exclaimed to the ticket seller "But I AM a bloody commando !"
