US exporting socialism to Europe: Super League

I recall a post in the distant past where I discussed how socialist US sports are. For those that don't know, Capitalism has not role to play in US pro sports. This is a huge feature that the announcement by some of Europe's biggest football clubs to create a new league is driven. Three of the four Clubs who are leading the breakaway are UK clubs owned by US sports billionaires.
In the US, the players are groomed at Universities for free until their early twenties, there are no Academies. From the age of graduation, players go into a 'draft' and are signed by the Professional clubs. The Pro clubs are a closed shop and allocate draft picks in reverse order from how they finished in the league the season before. So if you are bad, you get a bunch of free picks for the best young talent the next year.
More importantly, all the US major leagues are closed. If teams are added, it is because a rich commercial group has applied and the league has agreed to expand. There is no relegation and no 'pyramid' like we have in Europe. If you have a bad year and finish last, oh well, there is always next year and you can re-stock with better players for free.
This has a huge advantage of protecting the investment of those who put money into buying a club. The revenues are shared out and fixed and you can't have any bad years. In the US the only people who lose out are cities where the sports teams leave once the tax breaks end and there is a better TV deal to be had elsewhere - St Louis Rams moving to Los Angeles is a good recent example.
So should socialism succeed in Europe? I really hope not, if anything the change should be the other way with the cabal or unions and owners in the US being challenged by new entrants. When the money men are in charge, all the fun will be drained away for good.
Maybe this will be a good story to show socialism is a pure evil, doubly so when practiced by billionaires!
4 comments:
Capitalism has no(t) role to play in US pro sports......... True for US Football, but not (for instance) in regard to professional golf.
There, the independent contractors (the players) all essentially start each year at the same level - zero winnings. As the season progresses, the better players arrive each week at the top of the scoreboard & thus scoop the most moolah.
In theory, a player could win 10 tournaments in one year, earn US$50million, & because of an injury or personal circumstances (family problems, divorce etc) win nowt the next.
Surprised the French are so against.
This sporting model seems exactly the sort of thing they would insist upon.
I dont think the french are socialists, more that they are very mistrustful of their fellow man and so (this may be only relevant to the habitues of a bar in collioure after a few) they pay lots in taxes and almost nothing to charity because they do not trust the other b****** to make the same charitable donations.
"Capitalism has no role to play in US pro sports."
OK.
"This has a huge advantage of protecting the investment of those who put money into buying a club."
Er, OK.
Post a comment