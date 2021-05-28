Cry forth economy but...

Here we go again, this time with a vaccine. The new Indian variant is spreading wildly in the Country. Due to the vaccines it won't kill as many or hospitalise as may as before, but given half the country has not been vaccinated we might expect a peak about half of what it was in the last wave in about oh, 3-4 months time.
Of course for now the cry is to open up and relieve the economy. there is little personally that I can't do already so a lot this shouting is for really quite a small section of the economy. Air travel and holidays are beyond our ken, France has banned from-UK travel again today - other Governments will do as they feel they must.
What we should look at is that the economy and jobs market are in fact bouncing back strongly, much more strongly than the OBR predicted at the last budget. Dishy Rishi will be able to splash some cash (no doubt in the NHS, sigh) later in the year, whether open up fully or not.
Surely with this in mind the sensible thing to do is not open up the economy until everyone over 40 has had two jabs, that way we will win once and for all?
"The new Indian variant is spreading wildly in the Country."
Bullshit!
"Surely with this in mind the sensible thing to do is not open up the economy until everyone over 40 has had two jabs"
Don't be daft! People under 60 are barely at risk of death...more die from accidental drowning. You can't coerce everyone to take part in a medical trial on pain of being locked in their homes indefinitely....
If we are going to have passports I'd rather have this kind
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vegl1Ar6M6Y&ab_channel=AwakenWithJP
Nick, are you serious ?
A vital distinction is *who* has been given the double jab. Those in the at risk over seventies already have. Most below that age and over 40 have already been given one jab and are largely immune - this is reflected in the (sometimes) single figure death rates.
More importantly we still aren't being told exactly what people are dying of. It is still "within 28 days of a positive test" which skews the figures heavily towards CV-19. Now that deaths are so low surely there are the resources and the knowledge to tell us exactly what infected people died of.
No. They don't want us to know that.
And if they don't give us Freedom Day then they never will. The mask is now a symbol of oppression to me and we should be rebelling against it. (Lanyards are easy to come by and no-one challenges you.)
The point of the vaccine was never to stop infections. It was to stop deaths and hospitalisation which it has done beyond the wildest expectations.
And your estimation that deaths will be half of what they were does not bare scrutiny as it is both unscientific and illogical because it does not take account of the targeted vaccination that has already taken place.
No.
What is holding us back now is the Blue Team. Terrified of being called racists when the death toll comes in for those who refused to take it in the communities despite being told time and time again, nay begged to take it.
Masks and social distancing are now political.
If social distancing and masks carry on vast swathes of entertainment and hospitality will be lost for good. The businesses I go to report to me that they are not making money - not by a long shot.
We are basically looking at the end of the British way of life and London will go for a Burton too. Why not boring (but clean and safe) Frankfurt now ?
"Don't be daft! People under 60 are barely at risk of death" True, but you can't force people into pubs and restaurants if they see case numbers rising and don't feel safe. Just as we can't force foreign countries to take our tourists. (Even the Irish are banning UK visitors --- or is that just visitors from Great Britain?)
Probably wait and see is the right approach for now. So far, the numbers in hospital are not going up. They've also stopped going down, which is slightly concerning.
We can probably out-vaccinate the Indian variant. The bigger worry is that the virus evolves again into a new variant that can outwit the vaccines.
DJK "We can probably out-vaccinate the Indian variant. The bigger worry is that the virus evolves again into a new variant that can outwit the vaccines."
Well you stay indoors then, DJK.
Because your argument is going to get us restricted forever.
It’s off topic now, but ND raised this, and it does show examples of the strain on government . What was the government’s initial response to the crisis of a civilian war, during World War Two.?
Here are two examples that show little has changed in eighty years.
Lord Chief Justice Caldecote criticised the Lighting Restrictions Order in a judgement made on 19th November, 1942.
This order... ran to some thirty-three articles and innumerable sub-paragraphs which everybody concerned with lighting in its various forms is required to understand ... I find it impossible to believe that the regulations could not have been in a simpler and more intelligible form.
The East Grinstead Observer (30th September, 1944)
Susan Home of 33 West Street, East Grinstead, was charged with a breach of blackout regulations. The light was showing through the scullery window. The window had not been blacked out. The light, added Inspector Fry, had been burning for 14 hours or so and consequently the defendant was also summoned for wasting fuel. Susan Home was fined 10s. for each offence.
The Germans mounted a second blitz on the uk between jan and May 1944, which, owing to much improved uk defences, training, resources
and precautions, was not very successful.
Freedom lovers can always move to Brazil if they don't like petty restrictions. (Freedom in Aus/NZ too, but I don't think they're letting anyone in.)
E-K: What you or I say makes no odds, the politicians in charge of most European countries have seen what happens when the virus gets out of control and they really don't want to go there. Leaders who preside over a country where people are dying for lack of oxygen, or through being turned away from hospital, suddenly find their popularity drops through the floor. Not just India either: Japan has a serious healthcare shortage right now.
Leaders who preside over a country that goes bust, taxes the crap out of working people and kills those with serious (non-COVID) medical conditions by restricting hospital treatment also suddenly find their popularity drops through the floor.
BQ
This is NOT war.
This is not even the plague.
DJK
The virus is no longer out of control. Alas we may be forced to change our entire way of life because minorities refuse to take the vaccine but let's be clear - this is because they are the *special* group in they eyes of politics and the law and not the general public.
We will always be exposed to mutant strains so long as there are lax borders (which the Blue Team is addicted to) and will have to wait for the slowest boat in the vaccination fleet.
So that's it then.
Our way of life gone.
I happen to think that's a rubbish decision. And so will far more people once the bills start coming in. (And where is Whitty's charts of lockdown deaths ?)
400 odd days ago I was free. Now I'm not and the future's looking shit. Compared to what we had this is shit. Really shit.
Do not get used to it.
Do not get used to the masks.
You're now wearing them to save the Blue Team.
