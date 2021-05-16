Cup Final Special! - On Leadership

Well, that was quite satisfying, in several ways. Seeing Lineker prancing around (not very satisfying) on the Beeb, it put me in mind of the famous 1991 final when Spurs beat Nottingham Forest in an incident-laden afternoon, one of which episodes has always struck me as being of lasting significance**.
|Another amusing incident - see footnote
Massive wasted opportunity from a man who was oddly but widely lauded as a master psychologist. (Some say he was blind drunk at the time, which doesn't strike me as much of an excuse.) But how effective are managerial harangues in the interval?
A very interesting piece in the DTel recently carried some genuine analysis (paywall). It contrasts the second-half performances of Premiership sides, with their performances before the interval team talk. They draw one stand-out conclusion, which is that Solskjaer is a great manager - because Man U would be ranked a mere 13th on first-half scores, but a very clear first based on second half scores. There might, of course, be other factors besides his inspirational half-time addresses - perhaps Man U relies on truly superior 90-minute stamina, or fiendishly clever late substitutions - but it's a very revealing statistic. (Incidentally, the standout bad actor against this metric is none other than the Chosen One - which doesn't surprise me in the least - did you ever see, post Clough, a surlier git than Mourinho?)
I recall a BTL comment here, several years ago, that the captain of a rugby club contributes not much more than being responsible for organising the orange slices at half time. Can't agree. Leadership is leadership. Ask the Labour Party.
ND
_________
** Here's another: from Wiki: This game also saw the first appearance of the much longer 'baggy' style of shorts, sported as part of Tottenham Hotspur's new Umbro kit, which Terry Venables helped design. Though attracting some ridicule at first, the style swiftly became popular, being adopted during the early 1990s throughout English and world football by every team at every level (with no team anywhere having reverted to the 'short shorts' worn ubiquitously for some decades up to this match).
And another: that hand-holding episode in the photo above was lovingly recounted by the deeply unwoke Venables on TV many years later. Haha!
52 years ago I was at Wembley watching Man City defeat Leicester City 1-0, Leicester's fourth defeat in four finals. A bad season for them, as they were relegated as well. They had a teenage Goalie, one Peter Shilton who earnt on to greater things. I was behind the goal, and knew the ball was in the net before our lanky inside left (positions of the past!) thundered the ball into the net. Happy days :-)
So congrats to Leicester, a well deserved victory.
Long suspected the same was true of the soft spoken Sven Goran Eriksson. He had the ideas. But seemed to lack a way to pass the fire on.
Hence his very own catchphrase. First half good. Second half, not so good.
Meanwhile, the undisputed king of Premier League football, ( as long as one as being impartial to the Manchester’s) is Sir Alex Ferguson.
A person not unknown to physically put the boot in at half time. Everyone knew it was very unwise to think Man Utd would not mount a ferocious attack in the last five minutes of the game. And often, an even more ferocious one in the ten minutes after that.
On a historic level, Julius Caesar has many notable second half comebacks. Against the odds, unlikely victories, that a half time team talk, and a tactical reshuffle, have won.
"I recall a BTL comment here, several years ago, that the captain of a rugby club contributes not much more than being responsible for organising the orange slices at half time. Can't agree."
How right you are. He also has to buy the jugs of beer for the opposition, having tried to get his team to pony up first.
My big decision as skipper was to appoint a good pack leader. Moi. I did chat to the half-backs from time to time. 'Kick the ball into the river' was one of my more successful instructions.
As for my cricket captaincy my only memory is of leaving an examination early so that I could drive back to my school in time to skipper my 'house' side.
