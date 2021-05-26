Not sure this Cummings character has too much time for Boris?

Seems a bit rum, guy gives you the top job to be the key adviser running the Country. Has your back when you make some screw ups, eventually boots you under pressure and now you act like the most petulant ex-partner ever revealing all the sordid details and likely making some up too.
Not sure he would be someone I would employ, big brain yes, emotional intelligence, not so much. You just can't trust Dominic's these days!
4 comments:
Politics - ferrets in a sack.
There's no fool like an intelligent fool.
Don Cox
Most of them save it all up for a book. Why is he so hell-bent on revealing all now? Is he really that bitter or does he feel the need to tell people what really goes on at the heart of government? If the latter, I doubt whether the back-stabbing/muddle/general mayhem is any worse in this government than any previos ones.
He is in danger of making himself unemployable.
Suspect that he is on the Aspergers spectrum hence the consistent lines of transparency and being honest in accepting blame/ culpability to what's happened previous.
Do you honestly think any politician or current Civil Service secretary is going to do that?!
Will be interesting to see the texts, notes et al that he has agreed to reproduce. I'd be 5hitt1ng my breeks if I were Hancock right now.
It's great popcorn viewing btw!
