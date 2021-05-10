One more week

The fretting of the media over the insignificant local election results has gotten very boring now, the whole narrative about labour doing so badly is not even really true. The Governments who managed Covid were all rewarded - so much for the anti-lockdownistas and covid denial mobs - the people have spoken.
In better, news all major economic forecasters continue to uprate the UK's growth rates for this year as the vaccine roll-out continues to go well and the landmark ending of many lockdown measures from next Monday on track and only 5 weeks until Covid freedom! At least until October/November and the onset of any variants if we are unlucky.
Shame the rest of Europe has not got its act together enough on this issue and they remain lagging.
This time next week, you never know, it may even be a bit warmer. Certainly a good start to the week to be writing this after all these long months.
I would disagree.
The "people" who voted have ... are the ones that voted.
Given that there is no party representing the "anti-lockdownistas and covid denial mobs" as you deem them, then voters are a self selecting group of people who agree with such things. To believe that is some kind of measure of general agreement misses the point.
"gotten": are we all going to be obliged to speak in silly Americanisms now?
At least on this blog we won't be subjected to a bogus justification that it's OK to use it because it was once English. Will we?
Howdy y’all.
I’m quite tempted to murder the Estate Agent.
Confident, that when the jury sees the facts, I shall not only be exonerated, but rewarded for my actions.
Blue team wins.
Yay !
To be fair - thank God it wasn't Labour in power and Boris played a blinder with the vaccines.
We are living under unnatural conditions and still could be for a very long time if the grey men get their way.
(Very few were Covid deniers and restrictions have gone on a lot longer and deeper than flattening a sombrero - and I still don't know anyone who's died of CV-19.)
My friend in London recruiting sees hot desking combined with WFH as the future. He has seen an upsurge in new projects being sent off shore to Sth Africa and predicts that (now London is a gangsta ghost town dump) many will be moving to gated districts out there for better work, lifestyle and weather.
We have noticed and upsurge in London refugees buying houses in our area.
The costs of lockdown are a long way from being fully manifested.
