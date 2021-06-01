Economics is B.S., and Clever People Haven't a Clue

I'm sorry, but macro economics just ain't a respectable discipline.
Read this long piece from the highly regarded Chris Dillow - manifestly a very smart guy** and admirably balanced in his pronouncements - and tell me any politician has a hope in Hell of figuring out from it what to do next, by way of some kind of logical conclusion. One the one hand. On the other. Maybe. But, but, but. Maybe not.
Nope, there's no chance that intelligent people can be expected to agree on how to interpret a given set of facts by the lights of macro economics.
The human condition. Outside of the hard sciences, smart people see no reason to agree on very much at all. And then they wonder why people like Corbyn and Johnson get to the top.
**OK, he says he's a marxist, I know.
I think economics based on a study of human nature can give a reasonably good explanation of what has happened so far. I don't think you can then predict the future more than a few days ahead.
Marxists seem to believe that there are rigid laws that determine the course of history. There's far too much chaos and chance for that to be true.
I find the phrase "people like Corbyn and Johnson" strange. I suppose they both have two legs, but otherwise two more different characters it would be hard to find.
Don Cox
The first installment of the butcher's bill for the UK's Covid response is about to arrive. The mainstream media -- as usual, about a year behind everyone else -- has cottoned onto the fact that we're about to have a cancer calamity on our hands as a direct result of government policy:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/05/31/cancer-patients-didnt-seek-treatment-lockdown-overwhelming-ae/
The government is responsible for this in two ways:
1. SPI-B's organized, systematic attempt to terrify the public has made people afraid to enter hospitals;
2. The government has removed resources from a disease with a 0% (give or take) survival rate in order to fret about one with a 99.9% (give or take) rate.
As a reminder, all-cause mortality per head of population (age-adjusted) was less in 2020 than in 2008.
--EC
Macroeconomics is tosh. Microeconomics isn't.
I've known that for decades - hasn't everyone who's been paying attention?
Put another way: if macroeconomics was too hard for such a very clever chappy as Maynard Keynes, it's much too hard for the pygmies who succeeded him.
