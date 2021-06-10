Family Life At The Top

So, starting with the Sussex brood: how felicitous a name is Lilibet Diana? Imagine the Team Sussex PR people salivating over that. Oh, the subliminals, the baggage it carries: so much to be unpacked! On one reading - a very charitable reading - we might even speculate that the poor child's third and fourth names were Olive Branch.
Except no: it turns out there's no persuasive charitable reading, it's the usual MM tricky, sniping politics all the way.
Ho hum: but here's a thought. Since we now know this was all plotted before Lily was born, it means the Sussex's were assigning gender based solely on sex. Outrageous! Before they'd even asked the child what it identifies as! A few lost woke-votes there, I'd say. Oh Harry, how could you?
Which brings us to the other Happy News of the month, the new Mrs Johnson. The MSM are full of stories of how she's going to be a prominent hostess at the G7. What I haven't seen in the MSM - but I can assure you it's the case - is the reason they were married this month was exactly that: Carrie would have had no standing at the G7 without The Ring - mere "girlfriend" doesn't get to queen it around Cornwall in charge of The Other Wives. Couldn't have that, could we?
Pip pip!
ND
3 comments:
excellent insight there ND, like it.
Not forgetting threatening to sue the BBC for saying they didn't ask the Queen.All part of keeping a low profile.The Queen could hardly say no. Poor Queenie is not having a good year, I actually feel sorry for her at the moment.
I've got a cassette tape in the roof, where a comedian from the eighties wanted to call Fergie's daughter 'Parasite', but didn't expect any plaudits for that particular monica, and certainly not a medal!
Apparently, the DofE was once chatting to a lady with ten children, and explained that her husband should have a knighthood, to which she replied, 'Well he's got one, but he never wears it'...
I had a Renault Meghan once, but had to sell it when it wouldn't start. Know the feeling.
