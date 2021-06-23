Hitting back at China - imports ban and trade war?

Following on from the last post, suggesting we try a worldwide bond default to de-stabilise China if it continues to deny its involvement in allowing Corona to escape into the global population, another way would be trade sanctions.
China thrives on trade, this is why it invests so much in its Belt and Road programme to connect it to the world to allow its goods to flow. These goods generate the hard currency needed to keep improving its economy.
Of course, China produces a huge amount of the key goods for the world and even though is viewed as short of commodities, has a strong market on key elements such as rare earths - hence dominating mobile phone production for example.
But we could also use our 'Green Agenda" to stop say importing hard plastic products or things like steel that we know are produce using high energy processes. This may hurt the UK economy in some ways, but there are other suppliers and some domestic businesses could step in.
China's reaction is unlikely to hurt us more, we export so little to them really. Burberry might not like it. However, US and Germany may not be so supportive of this stance as it is a bigger proportion of their GDP in exports.
China won't like the 'war' that occurs as it will deeply damage its image so it still remains a good shout, not like hitting them in their pocket directly though perhaps.
No comments:
Post a Comment