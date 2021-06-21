How do we retaliate for China's release of coronavirus - hit them in their bonds

President Biden has quickly caught up with the former President in deciding China is the new bogeyman, as Nick Drew wrote so eloquently last week.
The big issue raised is what does the world do if China is found, either through malice or incompetence, to have released Covid-19 on the rest of us?
One idea might be to hit them where it hurts. The Chinese take much pleasure in selling the West goods and lending us the money to buy, all created out of the hidden Central Bank of China. No one really knows if the Chinese accounts all add up - for China, as Communists, what so they care, the Capitalist system was there to be used against it.
But since they have adopted State Capitalism in China, we could en masse potentially exploit this position. If China refused reparations, the West and indeed practically every Country in the world could cancel bonds to the tune of the reparations demanded.
Normally, this wholesale abuse of the rules would be heavily punished by the markets, but if all Countries did it, investors might well believe this was a one off - plus in this scenario China is guilty and refusing any other punishments under international law or protocols.
Hitting China's debt would be a doubly beneficial punishment, it would reduce the Chinese appetite for lending at crazy rates around the world to further political ends. it would help the rest of the world cope with the debts of the covid crisis, meanwhile hitting the founder of it and causing them the pain which they had inflicted economically.
I know the Governments are busy working up their ideas for retaliation, I wonder if this might be one.
9 comments:
I think we have the cart before the horse.
"The economic pain they caused"
After the decades of economic relief that they bestowed us through their own hard work and low pay - easing the slippery economic slope the West were on because of reduced worker ability and productivity and welfarism.
It's true that our own layabouts live a lifestyle that the hardest working Chinese can only dream of - often enjoying the hi-tech goods that they've produced but cannot own themselves.
The cost of that was the creation of a communist colossus.
The virus was an inevitability - man made or not, leaked deliberately or not. It's certainly a viable weapon against the West now and China knows it.
Most of the debt has been caused by our over reaction to the virus.
Our fault, not theirs.
Any retaliation of the bond strike sort will lead us on the path to war - and we might not even know we're at war. More lethal variants just keep popping up.
Perhaps the most practicable answer is to make our people poor and unable to afford Chinese goods.
Maybe that's what Green is really about. Maybe that's what lockdown is really about.
Matt Hancock is the person who needs retaliation. He wants us all gene sequenced and wants shot of the Hippocratic oath ("only the jabbed should be entitled to use the NHS")
When the so-called Scientific Consensus held that the lab leak hypothesis was a bonkers conspiracy theory I knew better and pointed out that the hypothesis was entirely plausible.
Now that the American Left claims that a Wuhan lab leak undoubtedly caused the pandemic I repeat: the hypothesis is plausible. But until there's conclusive evidence that's all it is.
Christ, why do people choose to be so stupid and excitable?
Answer: because they see an opportunity for a nice little earner.
China will never allow proof the virus escaped from the WIV to come out.
They've had 18 months to destroy any such evidence, so at best it's going to be circumstantial.
China will continue to deny and deflect by claiming things like it came from a US military lab.
The world will just mutter how China is acting like a guilty person would act, whilst still buying cheap crap from them and accepting their loans and giving up control until it's too late and China are powerful enough to really flex their muscles and show the world what they are capable of.
Western governments are now permanently in bed with big pharma. New variant? Just produce a new vacccine and get it in those arms. Mental health issue? Here have this new wonder drug. Vaccine giving you nasty blood clots? Well we have a cure for that. Ad nauseam.
Boring existing condition? We're too busy with all this vaccine stuff to bother with you. Just go away and die. In the meantime keep taking the medicine.
Billy Gilmour (Scottish footballer) tests positive for covid showing typical symptoms - ie feeling and looking perfectly normal.
My area is awash with the Delta variant. You know what ? I've not heard one person say "God. I had that Delta variant the other week. Couldn't move for days."
If I may make an off-topic mention of the first Gulf War seen on an American blog:
"In regards to the misc class of threat, would you add friendly fire from CIWS to that? It is my understanding that it can be a problem. I believe in first Gulf war an UK ship shot up the chaff cloud the Missouri(IIRC) used against a missile attack."
A reply said:
"That's not quite right, it was the CIWS on a US ship (the USS Jarrett) that fired on Missouri. No injuries, but one bullet did penetrate the bulkhead (https://gulflink.health.mil/du_ii/du_ii_refs/n52en417/8023_034_0000001.htm).
Meanwhile the British ship (HMS Gloucester) shot down the Iraqi missile - it was the first ever successful missile to missile engagement at sea during operations. Quite an interesting incident actually."
I like the idea of cancelling the bonds they hold but there would be relative winners and losers from that process. And whoever is looking into possible retaliation has to consider how the Chinese would retaliate back. Maybe they would release another virus?
