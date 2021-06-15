Ian Botham - Who'd Have Thought?

Here's something that surprised me greatly: the Thoughts of Ian Botham in the DTel (paywall) on those persons deserving plaudits for having the "biggest impact on climate change". The runner-up in his caustic awards is Chris Packham, "Travel Hero", for his paid promotion of costly & exotic holidays in faraway places - holidays with large carbon footprints, naturally. Turns out Botham has a longstanding feud (or 'beef', we might say ...) going with Packham - I didn't know about that, either.
But Botham's top award goes to Drax, as well it may, for its extraordinary and deeply counterproductive consumption of trees in its furnaces - subsidised royally by ourselves at around a billion £££ a year. He even quotes - near enough - from a C@W of 4 years ago ...
This is a man after my own heart. Top bloke, Botham!
ND
