The Hinkley Point TV Drama

Did anyone see the extravagent airtime awarded by the Beeb to EDF's PR department in its Hinkley Point "documentary"? Obviously we've been here before with the Beeb's "Powering Britain" (Energy is Big and Sexy) series: but that was fairly spread among a group of different assets that have "truly-massive-engineering / nice-photography-on-a-sunny-day" TV appeal. But this one is all for EDF.
How much did EDF have to pay them?
Only three more episodes to marvel at. Given that there's nothing yet to see at Hinkley except vast civil engineering, it's just "Watching Concrete Dry". A prime comedy slot.
ND
2 comments:
A perfect case study of British infrastructure projects. So late, so little happening that they make TV shows out of it.
I see that nice mr gates and mr buffett are going to build molten salt reactors in the States - the kind of thing the UK was doing at Winfrith in the 1960s.
I curse Blair for many things, but one was stopping all nuclear new build in 1998, wiping out a generation of nuclear engineers and leaving a pioneering country at the mercy of French and Chinese technology.
The thing about wiping out that generation is that the older CEGB-trained engineers had no young guys to pass their experience on to. Bloody tragedy.
