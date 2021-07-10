Afghanistan and an important political principle

So when the Americans and *ahem* their allies slunk away from Afghanistan last week, what did anybody expect? That people would sit back and watch the Taliban slowly roll up the map, like the North Vietnamese in 1975? The Afghans are - of course - in discussions with a range of possible "new friends" and something quite radical is likely to happen in that geography very soon. Stroke of a pen. Overnight. Only limitation is the imagination of those concerned.
The USA, though often more inclined to rely upon overall might than ingenious diplomacy, was nonetheless once quite adept at this stuff in its own way. What a senile prat Biden is. How much more of the world is he going to allow to be carved up over the dinner table - by other people?
The American Tech giants have a lot to answer for. I am sure they have sealed deals with whoever is really running the USA. BUt Biden is something out of a dystopian nightmare. Let’s hope his handlers have stopped him having access to the Big Red Button. Otherwise, in the words of Fraser from Dad’s Army, we are all doomed!
Amir Taheri's piece on this topic is worth reading.
https://english.aawsat.com/home/article/3070616/amir-taheri/taliban-way-kabul-not-so-fast
Don Cox
The link is supposed to have some stuff on the end:
https://english.aawsat.com/home/article/3070616/amir-taheri/taliban-way-kabul-not-so-fast%E2%80%A6
Don
Does anyone else miss Trump yet?
