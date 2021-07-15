Bank of England - What inflation?

So as we see record rises in inflation and to continue Nick Drew's theme some key elements are being ignored...
There is a much wider theme at work, there is a huge shortage of computer chips due to raw materials shortages. The big issue is the change in demand with cars now needing more chips as well as phones and most things electrical - the supply chain for the near doubling of demand is going to take a couple of years to fix. Plus China, as ever, interferes where it can with raw materials and supplies to Taiwan which is the home of much of the world's chip production (recent military manoeuvres too on the China side of the Taiwan strait are fund too....).
So used cars, used computers etc are all seeing huge bump in price, as are say new cars which are limited in number.
Against this background, the Bank of England issue another £1.5 billion of quantitative easing this week to try to get the UK economy booming again. Err....excuse me? Wage inflation is at over 5% this year, supply of goods is restricted. There are only two outcomes.
Stagflation - inflation but little economic growth or just plain old inflation with higher wages and prices in a spiral.
The genie is out of the bottle, last time this happened, it was 20 years to get it back in. Plenty of time over the summer for us to reflect on how this will impact the Economy, markets and Government.
Clearly, QE works SO well we just have to keep on doing it. Beezer.
I hope some of the haulage companies start to pay better wages soon, otherwise, our weekly supply of pate de foie gras, smoked salmon and Premier Cru booze will be in jeopardy...
"The automaker has already made the unusual move of eliminate two fuel-saving features from some of the vehicles – engine start/stop and cylinder deactivation – and will now remove wireless mobile device charging pads from a few SUV trims, GM Authority first reported."
So manufacturers can, in part, accommodate to chip shortages by removing needless gizmos from their vehicles. Those first two are pretty stupid gizmos anyway - maybe the new SUVs will be more popular accordingly.
We have had many years of abnormally low inflation. It is likely to go higher than normal before settling back to around 2%.
I expect 8% over the next 12 months.
Don Cox
Quite right dearieme. Personally I don't want all the electronics. I prefer cars where you wind the windows down and open the door with a key. There's much less to go wrong. Same with washing machines where you only use one or two programmes.
I'm not completely convinced about the merits of EVs either after I heard of some poor hapless individual who was stuck inside because it ran out of power. Apparently there was no way to get out.
