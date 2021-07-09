Friday Fun: All projection is reflection

Absolutely the worst thing happening this week is the adoption of the England Football team by all and sundry.
Heaven know we have needed a good news story for a while and here one is. But this weekend is going to see an ocean of pixels and newsprint devoted to "Why England's success means...." and what comes after will surely be whatever the pet subject is that the author normally bangs on about ad infinitum.
Here are my ideas for what we might want to avoid reading:
"Why England's success shows a new emergence of left-wing patriotism"
"Why England's success shows the positive of conservative patriotism"
"Why England's success can only happen outside of the EU"
"Why England's success shows Boris is a bad leader"
"Why England's success shows Boris is a good leader"
"Why England's success shows immigration is good"
I mean, all of the above I have either read or know I am going to be asked to read in the near future. It is a tedious part of the new click-bait media culture that see churnalists just use whatever the new bandwagon is to keep their own views going. No one I see is using it to change their established and set views on the world which seems to be the norm these days, unfortunately.
So as a task for the readers over the weekend, I have some work for you. Below are some heroically bad takes, even worse than the above. Can your precis an article for them for 100 words in the comments, even better if some moron's write them and you can post links to them...
"Why England's success is a prelude to the green revolution"
"What England's success tells us about capitalism"
"Why England's success is good/bad for LGBT issues"
6 comments:
Why England's success means better predictions from CityUnslicker!
Gareth Southgate has a long career in writing ahead of him.
“The waistcoat in fashion through the ages.”
“”The art of the Kneel”
“Steady Eddy and deathly silence.”
Win or lose, Gareth Southgate, never my own personal choice for the job, has done wonders. He is the first England manager I can see since Glenn Hoddle who knows not just what he wants the players to do.but how to get them to do it. He has kept the media circus under control
. I do not know the name of Sterling’s wife or girlfriend. Or Kane’s. Or any of them. The hype is manageable.
He has done far more with far less than many England managers before him.
That is what should be written about. Just how he has made winning the match the most important part of his plan. Not how many goals. How to accommodate sixteen world class midfielders.
Just work out a way to win the game.
The Grealish decision alone proves he knows what he is doing.
Even if it is a far more nervous and cautious way of getting it done.
England's success heralds a new popularity for Olympic diving.
England's success heralds an end to veganism.
Or
England's failure caused by jittery goalkeeper/bad referee/cheating Italians/evil Tories/climate change. Especially climate change.
CU, how do you manage it? No sooner had I finished reading your post, I then visited the Speccie site and the most recent article meets your criteria perfectly:
https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/have-southgate-s-england-lost-their-moral-compass-
Any forecast for Sunday's scoreline?
TonyB
@ The Grealish decision alone proves he knows what he is doing
Absolutely! I was awestruck. That's cold, well-considered decision-making, in its trivial way almost worthy of Wellington.
Even better, Grealish (said to be a moody b****r) clearly took it exactly in the right way: the Boss is Trusted, and maybe even his intent understood - more marks of a good commander
Good to see some of the - continental - media frotting themselves over the England/Denmark result.........
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-9771965/Bitter-TV-presenters-Spain-claim-pathetic-Euro-2020-conditioned-England-win.html
Post a Comment