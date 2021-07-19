Getting Forensic on Starmer

Well, it's what he supposed to be famous for ...
So last week there was some self-serving Stamer-stuff shared with the Beeb, and our man had his line, and by heck he'd learned it well.
“I could see tonight what people wanted to know was: ‘That sounds good. It sounds like what I want to hear. But can you earn my trust over the next few months and years into the next general election in order to make me vote for you?’ And that is what I will do. I will sweat blood over those months and years to earn that respect.”
.... "trust must be earned. And what I heard tonight was that people weren’t saying, ‘I’ll never trust you.’ What I heard them say is ‘I’ve lost confidence in Labour, but I could, I could have confidence in the future, but it’s up to you to win it.’ And that’s what I’ll do, you know, sweating blood for the next few days, weeks, months, and years in the next general election."
Now whose fingerprints are all over that form of words? I have a long memory for these things. Way back in 1997 after the GE, Peter Mandelson craved respectability on the Left beyond the confines of his nasty little den on Millbank, and decided to stand for the Labour Party NEC. He did the rounds of the studios in his unctuous way, saying (this is from memory**, but fairly verbatim for all that):
"What I hear people in the Labour Party saying is: 'We know this chap has had a lot to do with the Election victory, we like that, but we think he should be more accountable, we think he should be on the NEC'."
Let's stick our necks out here and suggest that Mr M never heard a single person say that: he made it up. (Certainly, he got somewhere close to nul points in the NEC election that year.) I'm not alone in thinking suspicious things like this: the good lefty folks at Novara media have the same view on a 2021 Mandelson "citation", concerning something he was "told on the doorstep" - while pounding the streets at the recent Hartlepool by-election, no less (yeah, right - mushy peas in hand, shoe-leather almost worn through, dusk falling) that goes as follows:
“One person said to me ‘Sort yourselves out, sort yourselves out. You picked the wrong brother and you ended up with Corbyn so that’s goodbye to you. When you’ve sorted yourselves out, we’ll look at you again’. That is what the Labour Party has got to do.”
Yup, pretty implausible again. And I think we may forensically discern the modus operandi. You come up with a fairly subtle, oblique line that serves your purpose (Trust is a wonderful motherhood-&-apple-pie thing: nobody can object to me wanting some of that. I'm going to win back people's trust, starting with this: 'I'm so honest and humble that I admit the Labour Party - that is to say, the previous guy - blew it'.) Next, you ventriloquise it into the mouth of Someone you conveniently met. Then you report it as your having rightfully been given your marching orders: you've listened carefully, you humbly realise they're right: and by golly, that's what you're going to do!
In short: this is Mandelson-playbook format, with Mandelson known to be very much on the case right now; you, KS with your carefully learned and self-serving lines, are Peter Mandelson's stooge; and and I claim my Boy Scout Political Forensics badge.
ND
____________
** After drafting this I googled on the offchance of finding something corroborative from 1997. And lo! - this, from the Graun ...
"people have seen me at the centre of things, doing this, doing that, apparently calling the shots, giving the orders. 'But, accountable to whom?' they ask ... 'Who elected him? Who put him there?' They by and large see me as a force for good in the party and the Government, but they would like to see me be more accountable, and I think they're right".
Oh, it's so perfectly crafted, you gotta love it! "Who elected him? ... so I suppose, well, we'd better, errrr, elect him!"
2 comments:
Apart from Blair, is there any record of anyone to whom Mandelson did not give the creeps?
As for Sir Kneel Starmer: pah! And pshaw!
In WKPD: "specialising in human rights issues" i.e. dedicating himself to the downfall of Western Civilisation.
And he still allows WKPD to describe his factory-owning father as a tool-maker. No doubt he was, in the sense that his factory made tools. Anyway, Dad could apparently afford the fees when young Kneel's school became independent.
Mandelson may see himself as the protagonist of the Stevie Smith poem :
All the same I
Intend to go on being
A cat that likes to
Gallop about doing good
and indeed the weasely Starmer is very likely a disciple.
But the real problem Labour has is the amazingly low intelligence of the members of his front bench. There was a time when some of the leading Labour politicians were substantial figures with real ability. Is there one now who could safely be put in charge of a market stall for half an hour ?
Don Cox
Post a Comment