Government poorly served by the civil service

Apologies for the lack of posts from me this month, should improve a bit now. Real world work has been very busy which I guess is a good thing overall.
Watching the unfolding PR disaster of the Government this week has been quite something. I really am lost as to how nearly 18 months into the pandemic, the Government still can never seem to get ahead of its own agenda.
Today they released the list of occupations where the self-isolation rules won't apply. How is it possible they had not planned for this a week or two ago? A lot of blame is going on Boris and the Tories for this, rightly so as the buck stops with them.
However, what the hell is the civil service up to? Why are the Ministers constantly in a flux of changing medical and governmental advice. It is one thing to accuse the Tories of lacking consistent messaging, which they surely do, but the lack of preparation and foresight sits firmly on the civil service.
They are the ones enacting the policies of the Government and supposedly considering all the pitfalls and opportunities. Very little of this seems to be going on. As a taxpayer the value for money here is really poor.
Dealing with a pandemic is a challenge, but the strategy has been right for a long time now after the initial few months of screw ups. It is the delivery which is so poor and the Government should ask questions of the competence of its senior advisors....maybe Dom was right....
5 comments:
Shurely not unrelated to 40+ years to outsourcing the decision making process to colleagues in Bruxxles ?
The virus is becoming/has become endemic.
Therefore pings, and mass test and trace (I gather they are different systems) are probably quite pointless, even if they were well done.
How even a distracted pol can't see this beats me.
I can only join the chorus
just how stupid (or dumb-insolent) are these people?
I've long been of the opinion that recruiting Oxbridge classicists has been a disaster.
I'd like to see the Civil Service fast track require, at the very least, an A or A* at A level in a STEM subject.
That would help filter out woolly thinkers.
1
They (both sides) have been hollowing out the civil service to the large consultancies since the mid-80s
Basically too many of the brightest went to work for the large consultancies
Govt distrust (both sides) of the civil service really is not a positive for morale
Consultancies are not there for the good of the country, they are there to deliver a defined contract and then the institutional knowledge gained walks off to the next contract.
Let that simmer for 30 years.
2
I think a lot of the downsides have been _hidden_ until now by EU membership:
- we have had a habit of cutting and pasting a fair amount of legislation from what the EU sent us
-if something went wrong we could always blame the EU (rightly or wrongly)
Now there is no swot sitting beside you to copy from and no one else to blame.
... so IMO the reason the civil service is serving the govt poorly is because successive (but to be fair mostly con) govts see the civil service as a problem to be solved, sometimes by getting rid of it.
What did these bright people thing would happen in the long term, isnt that what PPE is suppose to teach you to think about?
Post a Comment