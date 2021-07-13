Inflation (part 94)

Not for the first time this year, I can't help drawing attention to surging energy prices: they are continuing strongly. Wholesale gas in Europe has doubled (sic) in the past 4 months, with electricity, coal and carbon rocketing also. I don't recall anything quite like this since oil went to $147 for a nanosecond in 2008.
The recovery programmes are starting to kick in.
Post-covid wages are obviously under huge upwards stress in many sectors. Catering staff can't be found, as any trip to the pub / restaurant / hotel will readily confirm.
Where on earth is this heading? Very uncomfortable for some - even the triple-locked pensioner might be queasy. Sunak has balls if he seriously proposes to short-circuit that.
ND
4 comments:
Where is it leading ?
A nation more economically divided than it has been in 100 years.
The Tesla class able to travel and eat out and the rest unable to afford to do so.
Live music, for example.
A friend near Reigate used to follow his favourite pub band (I've seen them, they're awesome.)
Now only playing garden parties for the WFH elites.
Shrinkflation, Mars Mars are shrinking in their wrappers.
Shrinkflation is helping me to get my weight down.
Don Cox
I'd like to see Sunak cut corporation tax to 10% and promise to raise it to 15% when the world cartel does so.
He should cut employers' NICs too.
Pay for it by abolishing Foreign Aid and HS2. Piece of cake!
MPs seem determined to get foreign aid to 15%.
