Lambasting Liverpool

Maybe that recent endorsement goes some way towards explaining one or two other current news items concerning Liverpool ...
Liverpool has been stripped of its coveted world heritage status after Unesco blamed years of development for an “irreversible loss” to the historic value of its Victorian docks. The UN’s heritage body concluded at a meeting in China on Wednesday that the “outstanding universal value” of Liverpool’s waterfront had been destroyed by new buildings. The decision is a humiliating blow for the city and gives Liverpool the ignominious distinction of being only the third place to lose the status in nearly 50 years.
And this:
“Nothing less than a full reset of the Labour Party in Liverpool is needed.” [The report] recommends that Labour nationally takes over candidate selection processes in Liverpool until June 2026, and that it immediately fast-tracks outstanding complaints in the Liverpool City region, completing them within six months. The panel led by former government minister David Hanson says it received evidence identifying a “toxic culture” within the Labour group on the council and “dysfunctional governance running throughout the organisation”. Looking at local party meetings, the internal investigation was “told of a toxic atmosphere in some meetings, not welcoming to members, where often members especially women were targeted for bullying or abuse”. The panel was “presented with evidence of a history of antisemitism that already has led to expulsions and suspensions”
|Scouse takeaway: mmm...
Yet I imagine there are C@W readers with more positive things to say about the place ... so do please let us know!
"Did you tell me once Father Jack had a trial for Liverpool?" "No, Dougal, he was on trial, in Liverpool ..."
ND
Neighbours sold their softy southern home and moved to Liverpool.
Where they purchased a decent sized replacement, only now mortgage free.
They have two children in the quality grammar schools for free. Instead of school fees at 10k a term.
They both have good jobs a d have more disposable income now, than they have ever had.
The only downside for them, is 400 miles from everyone they knew.
