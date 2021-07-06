Silly Season: Summer Reading

À propos of a note I made about capitalist innovation at the dawn of the industrial revolution, yesterday one of our esteemed BTL anons kindly recommended my well-known classic on this topic:
"The history of donkeys in pre-Industrial Great Britain" Author - Nick Drew. ISBN 978-0-7334-2609-4. Price: £9.99
Haha! Cheap at twice the price: I have a few signed copies left ...
Suckers who bought this also liked:
- "High Fashion on the High Street: how M&S single-handedly revived the British shopping experience" by Bill Quango
- "A Capitalist's Giude to Spelling" by CU
- "Me and My Mask: cheerful floral designs for that essential, easy-to-wear accessory nobody should be without" by EK
- "Where Is He Now?" by BE (who? - ed)
- "I Agree With Nick!" - the important new best-selller, by Timbo
What else are you taking to the Festival this summer, for those rainy afternoons?
ND
7 comments:
A beginners guide to Woke.
How to recognise someone having fun and how to organise to put a stop to it.
1984 Revisited
An alternative interpretation of what it means and how to be happy owning nothing, by M Sedwill and O Robbins
Oddly and quite seriously,
I was on hols in northumberland last week and bought a secondhand folio soc. edition of "travels with a donkey" by Stephenson.
Clearly made a bad decision there - I backed the wrong donkey.
That error was moot as the weather was good all week and it now lies on that pile of worthy books I have not read.
"Hyperbole" An introduction to Fortune Telling for Profit and Prestige by Sir Ian Ferguson
My summer reading list..I love the old management BS stuff -
Leadership and Anger Management - G Brown
Judging Good Risks - D Cameron
How to be decisive - T May
Peace and Reconciliation - D Cummings
I think Kate Middleton rocked a little black number, Nick. I quite like the cammo look too... with matching bikini. Floral ? My wife wears one but looks like Darth Vader's wife at a WI meeting.
Anyway. Books:
The Mask Fetishist with No Chin - Matt Hancock
How to Get Top Totty with No Chin - Matt Hancock
How to Get Power and Keep it ... with No Chin - Matt Hancock
Idiot's Guide to Data Manipulation... with No Chin (Impressing and cavorting with your mistress whilst terrifying and fucking a whole country at the same time.) - Matt Hancock
Proof ?
Hand-cock's gone and it feels like a boot has been lifted off the throat of the whole country.
As for fashion shopping... I'm a Boohoo Man myself.
(Anon will like that one)
I model myself on this guy's look and am wearing this to the party... with an exemption lanyard, of course:
https://www.boohooman.com/oversized-man-graffiti-sweater-tracksuit/MZZ04034-105-56.html?istCompanyId=9de2f27a-9672-4ac4-b061-147ce3c3a633&istFeedId=9179cc73-11c3-442f-bb56-f89a61fdc694&istItemId=iqmlqlmmm&istBid=t&gclid=CjwKCAjw_o-HBhAsEiwANqYhp67ByGq3rdFbmTXB6NO-aoad2oX3wXtm7KAv2DHhqRU5T5BgSF0usxoCg1gQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds
