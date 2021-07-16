What George Orwell Didn't Realise

All manner of ambitious people are
in the market for good psychological insight. Businessmen, con
artists, priests, politicians ...
'Smith!' screamed the shrewish voice from the telescreen. '6079 Smith W.! Yes, you! Bend lower, please! You can do better than that. You're not trying. Lower, please! That's better, comrade. Now stand at ease, the whole squad, and watch me.'
It's long been obvious that no legislation is required to force a large section of society to keep their telescreens on at all times.
And now we have Peleton: being shouted at remotely for not keeping up with your communal exercises performed in front of the telescreen.
Orwell was a pretty good leftie psychologist, and reckoned people could be made to love Big Brother (and keep those screens on). He hadn't perhaps realised that plenty of people love Big Brother without any compulsion whatsoever - and are willing to pay to have him beamed into their homes & watch their movements. Ah, capitalism! - always ahead of the game.
He didn't predict bikini waxing either. (Going by the John Hurt film)
