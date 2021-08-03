100,000 cases a day and the end is nigh

The "Johnson" Variant indeed.
By now, 2 weeks are opening up the Country, the group of assorted communists and losers who call themselves Isage (Iceage would be better, given the historic nature of their views) had managed to get Keir Starmer to say the Government were being reckless, that cases would soar and we would be in a new wave of terrible pandemic - and lo the Johnson variant was born.
The thing that gets me is no one calls all this rubbish out enough. For the whole pandemic the downsides, which in reality have been bad enough, has been really skewed to the downside.
As if life has not been bad enough, the Government, Labour Party and general media are always willing to give a voice to someone who fears the worst. As a kid I recall people walking around London with the signs above - they were not routinely given any credit and endless media interviews.
The bug to me about this is it means the pandemic psychosis is going to on for a long time if the media insists on listening to every Cassandra going. The current one they are going to start on is vaccine escape of a new variant, something the drugs companies are happy about because they have easily tweakable vaccines to sell us - not because it means back to square one.
Oh for a summer silly season!
2 comments:
Has good news ever sold a paper or attracted a viewer?
The End is Nigh attitude is a bigger money spinner.
The media during the pandemic has been woeful. Blogs are best!
Hold it up to the light, DB ...
