A*++ results day

It is that time of year where I do the appraisals of staff and colleagues, this year in the spirit of transparency and honesty, I thought it best to be public with my comments about Mr Drew.
"It has been a fantastic year for you, whilst the pandemic has meant we have not actually met or spoken, your output has been such that has rightly eclipsed both Plato and Aristotle as go to guides for wisdom in the modern age. With this in mind and recognising your needs to be rightly admired amongst your peer group of course to please your dear old mum too, I can say you have indeed earned fully the special A*++ rating, created in fact just for you."
* 360 review feedback welcome in the comments
* Appraisal grades are in no way linked to the pay round later in the year.
* White males in receipt of any appraisal grades above fail will be marked down by a minimum 5 levels during the equalisation meetings in September. Sorry old fruit.
4 comments:
Miss Quango got A*, A* & A.
BQ, I'm sure she deserved it: she can only play the team in front of her
CU - who you callin' a fruit?! (there's extra points for that, didn't you know?)
Anyhow, for all those contemplating making an entry in that 360-degree appraisal, may I simply say that because my every function has been severely hampered this year and I have thereby suffered immeasurably ...
(a) my output has clearly outperformed that of every preceding generation by a significant margin, and an A*++ is the least I deserve
(b) I am now withdrawing from the event on account of nurturing my mental wellbeing, which indisputably demonstrates what a strong competitor I am. A further round of applause and adulation, if you please.
"could do better"
... that was in every report
congrats to Miss Q - hope you can afford those Harvard Entry fees.
