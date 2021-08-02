Dominic Cummings: The Silly Season

Sorry about the lack of posting: in my case, two deals to close before 31 July. And hols soon!
Anyhow, in the meantime one of our regular anons offered us this BTL yesterday, on the subject of Dom - Dom Cummings, that is!
"Dom is a tragic case, very bright and driven guy, could have been a real asset to the UK, who gets shafted (like pretty much everyone who works long enough alongside Boris, he's not special), takes it personally and proceeds to make himself unemployable by not just spilling beans but pouring them on the floor and rolling round in them naked. Even I'd think twice about employing him. Real waste of talent. 'Great wits are sure to madness near allied, and thin partitions do their bounds divide' "
(We like the cultured stuff so thanks for that, anon.)
But do remember - the laws of libel apply online ...
ND
No comments:
Post a Comment