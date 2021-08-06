Normality beckons - Tube Strikes ahoy

Cancelled this week but threatened again for the August Bank Holiday, Tube Strikes are back!
I am not sure I can be sure the RMT are on a strong wicket here, the Government are going to have to fill TfL with a £500 million shortfall again this year due to Covid. This means they have the Mayor over a barrel and many of the long sores that have been welling can be lanced.
One of them is the pensions for TfL staff, the final salary scheme is very generous. Staff retire at 65 on nearly 50% full salary if they have been employed long-enough. The cost of this is eye-watering for the Government and no wonder, with the private sector having ended these schemes 20 years ago now, that the Government wants to manage this for new starters at least.
It does not surprise me the RMT want to strike over this, it is the right thing to do to protect their members from their perspective. I just don't think they can win when the Government is already having to subsidise their wages directly to say they should also keep their superior pension benefits.
However this makes a strike quite likely, but having been up to London a bit of late, I doubt too many people will notice and all the buses are empty anyway!
4 comments:
How to deal with Trade Unions - screw the bastards whenever the chance arises.
And I write that as a former member of a branch committee.
About the only thing that united the committee members was a loathing for the Union's officers.
TFL
Transport For Lenin
They have no hostages .. I mean... passengers.
Final salary pensions... yes. Let's get rid of all of them forthwith. Especially all public sector pensions.
How much of a TfL worker's pay is put toward the pension fund ?
The usual arrangement for public sector workers such as teachers is that a percentage of the salaries of current workers is taken out to pay the pensions of the retired ones. This works provided the retirement age is kept high enough. It should be set so that the average worker lives for a certain number of years after retiring.
Don Cox
Post a Comment