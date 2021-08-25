"Unite the Union": made me laugh, anway

On the subject of what about the workers ... C@W readers are forgiven for not following every cut & thrust of trade union electoral matters: but Unite have been choosing a successor to 'Red' Len McCluskey. The story so far: there were initially 4 candidates, 3 from the left plus Gerard Coyne, Starmer's man. This throws the left into disarray - Coyne will win if the other three can't settle their differences and choose a single candidate! Well, to echoing cries of 'careerist', 'splitter', 'traitor' etc, they couldn't. Everyone hates each other much more than they want anything constructive.
Eventually one did drop out, to back the strongman leftie Steve Turner; and the Left solemnly pile in behind him, telling #4 (one Sharon Graham) in the time-honoured fashion of macho lefties - sorry love, not this time.
Then on Monday, lefties started posting - you know what, that Sharon might actually win ...
Haha! And so she has. (Presumably someone leaked something from the counting office.) Now everyone from Starmer's office to the assorted lefties are rushing around saying this is a great result. I believe this is technically known as "accommodate yourself to the new reality, comrade".
More popcorn!
ND
1 comment:
When will the proletariat summon up the courage just to hang bastards like this lot?
Not Sir Kneel, of course - hanging would be going a little far. Ostracism might do, though.
Post a Comment