Weekend listening: 'Revenge of the Real'

This, I reckon, is worth 60 minutes of your listening-time. The import of the pandemic for all our futures is indeed a very big issue, and all thoughtful contributions are welcome. More interesting ideas in here than you'll encounter in the average hour of your life.
(Sorry it's from a leftie podcast, but there we go. Nothing if not broad-minded here at C@W ...)
Actually, it's also interesting in a mild sort of way that it should be hosted by a leftie like Bastani. Anytime the Real intrudes on wrong-headed thinking is helpful; but surely this'll have given him a few things to ponder quite close to home ...
ND
I dislike podcasts. Is there a link to a transcript?
P.S. However much these people pee in their pants, there is no catastrophic, anthropogenic Global Warming.
