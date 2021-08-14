Saturday, 14 August 2021

Weekend listening: 'Revenge of the Real'

This, I reckon, is worth 60 minutes of your listening-time.  The import of the pandemic for all our futures is indeed a very big issue, and all thoughtful contributions are welcome.  More interesting ideas in here than you'll encounter in the average hour of your life.

(Sorry it's from a leftie podcast, but there we go.  Nothing if not broad-minded here at C@W ...)

Actually, it's also interesting in a mild sort of way that it should be hosted by a leftie like Bastani.  Anytime the Real intrudes on wrong-headed thinking is helpful; but surely this'll have given him a few things to ponder quite close to home ...

ND

dearieme said...

I dislike podcasts. Is there a link to a transcript?

P.S. However much these people pee in their pants, there is no catastrophic, anthropogenic Global Warming.

9:25 pm

