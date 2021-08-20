Weekend: Name That Tesla-Bot!

Elon Musk said he would probably launch a humanoid robot prototype next year, dubbed the “Tesla Bot”, which is designed to do “boring, repetitious and dangerous” work. The billionaire chief executive of the electric carmaker Tesla said the robot, which would be about 5ft 8in tall and weigh 125 pounds, would be able to handle tasks such as attaching bolts to cars with a spanner or picking up groceries at stores ... Musk said the robot could have “profound implications for the economy”
So: name that bot!
My proposal? Why, Botty McBottface!
ND
7 comments:
Melon-suk
with 2 Ls Dwarvish (from LotR) for friend + arab market. So market(shop) friend / marketing friend ( it will be a lemon)! Also of course an anagram.
Maybe I'm trying too hard!
Mutt
Don Cox
SaffaBot
i-Robot
Gort
Smackybots.
Subsidy farmer Giles
Post a Comment