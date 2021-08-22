What About the Workers? - weekend reading

An interesting development in leftie thinking about the Labour Party is that it has moved on from the Corbynite framing: we are the 99%, against the 1%, to a new formulation: we are the progressive, 'values-based' urban coalition and we rather hope we might muster 50.1%.
Who gets sidelined in this switcheroo? Why, the white working class, that's who. There's many an old-school workerist-marxist who doesn't like the sound of that, and here's a good essay along those lines. Exerpt (my emphasis):
... any political platform based on a shared set of “values” rather than a shared economic interest risks turning the actually existing working class into a problematic minority partner in a coalition of do-gooders. We have already seen the dangers of this kind of liberal condescension, handing the Conservatives endless opportunities to ideologically consolidate their grip on previously Labour voting strongholds with a heady brew of right-wing culture war and strategically targeted public spending.
3 comments:
I think that a Party which shapes its 'Offer' around a set of 'Values' will fail. In plenty of news clips, Starmer claims that people will vote Labour because the Party's values are the voters' values. Frankly, the only set of Values that I value are my own. I would support a Party which promises (credibly) to let me assert my own Values while keeping the lights on; the GPs consultable; the borders secure; etc etc. That is, a government that sticks narrowly to what the government has to do and leaves the rest of us free to make ourselves individually and communally more and more prosperous. You know, all the stuff that politicans can't do for toffee. I don't give a bugger what 'Values' the Labour Party is puffing this week.
We used to look for virtue. Now we look for values. Which can be pretty much virtue free. Sad.
And frankly. after Blair's assault on the constitution and civil liberty, I'd rather Labour had nothing to do with such matters. After all, we've got the government fouling both at the same time as it is.
