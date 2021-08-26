Thursday, 26 August 2021

Wind Your Neck In, Tony Blair

Blast from the past ...

We're hearing too much from that man.  Originally penned with Iraq in mind, but the song remains the same.  The usual apologies to Edward Lear. 

They went to war in a Sieve, they did, 
In a Sieve they went to war: 
In spite of all Hans Blix could say, 
At Bush’s command on that fateful day 
In a Sieve they went to war! 
But when no weapons were found in the place 
And every one cried, “You have no case” 
Said Tony Blair “we’re trusting to luck” 
We don’t care a button! we don’t give a f***! 
In a Sieve we’ll go to war!’
Far and few, far and few, 
Are the scruples of Tony Blair; 
His lies are bold and he’s shameless too, 
And they went to war in a Sieve. 
They went to war in a Sieve, they did 
And totally unprepared 
With not enough armour for soldiers to don 
With too few choppers – the list it goes on 
But Blair, he never cared. 
And every one said, who saw them go, 
“O won’t they be soon undone, you know! 
For the list of shortcomings is terribly long, 
And happen what may, it’s extremely wrong 
To send our boys unprepared!”
Far and few, far and few, Are the scruples of Tony Blair… 
The casualty figures soon started to rise, 
The coffins they soon came in; 
So to cover their arses they lied and lied 
(No sign of remorse for the many who died) 
And they gave the order to spin! 
And they hunkered down at Number 10 
And they lied and they spun and they lied again 
"Though the charges against us be ever so long 
Yet we’ll never admit we were rash or wrong. 
While we have breath, we spin!”
Far and few, far and few, Are the scruples of Tony Blair …
 
ND


