Boris blows it

Maybe I am a slow learner, I gave the Government a break on Covid. they made some mistakes and more than decisions they got right. But we all make mistakes under pressure (you should see my ever dwindling share portfolio, which I can only make rise in a falling market, sadly the market has been on the up for years).
Brexit too, many of the benefits are just plain ignored by the Remainers in favour of more and more ludicrous stories of empty super markets- the truth as ever is somewhere in between. But the lack of joining EFTA will bug me, as so much of the aggro now we need not have.
However, the NI tax rise has broken me. Hosing more money on the NHS is insane. The health service is barely fit for purpose and health inflation accelerates away all extra spending. The money taken today won't likely ever really go into social care.
Social care is a mess, throwing more state backed money at it is a bad idea. It is a mess partly because 90% of the sector is state backed, with all the price gouging, poor service and poor working conditions that usually entails. But Boris wants more of this.
Boris has lost any kind of ideological compass. This is a Labour policy through and through, so Labour even Ed Milliband would not have tried it. If the Tories want to be Labour, fine, but then we may as well vote for the real thing and be done with it.
>Boris has lost any kind of ideological compass...
You're assuming he had one to lose.
No, there is no social care plan; nothing will change. And all of the extra squillions will be absorbed by the NHS.
Bonkers Boris. But what about the back benchers? Surely there's time to replace him, adopt a few Tory policies, and still have a chance in the next election?
Because otherwise we will presumably get Sir Kneel.
Maybe we'd still get Sir Kneel but at least we'd be spared Kneelism for a couple of years.
Why would you want us to join EFTA? That sounds worth in a post of itself.
I have some experience of the Welfare 'System'. Two relatives needed residential care and, under power of attorney, I managed their finances during the years before they died. Very very few people will derive any practical benefit from these proposals. The headline numbers sound impressive, but by the time all the Terms and Conditions are applied, what's left is zilch.
