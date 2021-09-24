Gotta love a petrol crisis

Last year it was toilet rolls, the flour...
Now the old favourite a good old scare about petrol and, err, boom. There is no petrol.
Can confirm out of my window a 1 mile queue to the only petrol station with any left around here currently with a very happy franchise owner no doubt.
These crises are such a good example of the downside of the risk-cost management approach of just in time delivery. Who wants expensive stock when you can rely on 99% delivery of enough product. Only the 1% of the time is rather painful.
As to the Government, nothing can be done. If petrol stations all get emptied, then indeed there is a crisis. Saying there is no crisis just makes it worse as people second guess. The crisis subsides in a few days when the cars are full and the stations can gradually re-stock.
Perhaps the only lesson for now is that with a shortage of HGV drivers, perhaps there does need to be a hierarchy of need to allocate our resources - food, power, petrol, public transport, ambulances - these could have some priority to available resources, but all too complicated to figure out and implement before the crisis is over. Endure it we will!
1 comment:
The media making this the top story has once again driven the public to a panic.
You'd think they'd be smart enough to realise that giving the disclaimer "there's no need to panic buy" is always going to have the effect of causing people to panic buy.
Maybe keeping the issues BP are facing to a small section on the business pages would have sufficed.
Post a Comment