Here it comes...

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taiwan-reports-largest-incursion-yet-by-chinese-air-force-2021-06-15/
Made a prediction last week, turns out I was a bit on the cautious side, China look to be getting ready for this imminently whilst Old Man Joe gets sipping his horlix.
Washington is required by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, but it has long followed a policy of “strategic ambiguity” on whether it would intervene militarily to protect Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack
The Guardian.
Last month.
He has that whiff of out of depth and out of courage, Theresa May.
Like the EU, The Chinese will sense all kind of opportunities for all kinds of things. Maybe even war.
But more probably, further humiliations and agreements.
"out of depth and out of courage, Theresa May."
And out of mind, Konstantin Chernenko.
Ha! WKPD:
"an enfeebled geriatric so zombie-like as to be beyond assessing intelligence reports, alarming or not"
You may enjoy guessing whom that refers to.
If anything a befuddled and embarrassed America is more unpredictable from a Chinese point of view, not a good time to flex.
