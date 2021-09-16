More power disaster

UK power prices soar after key cable hit by blaze - BBC News
Oh dear, so the earlier in the week incredible rise to £345 per MwH has been easily surpassed now by another £100 per hour or so.
Oops, and this is long-term, half the interconnector gone until March. Talk about bad luck, CFO's at retail power companies are going to be having a lot of sleepless nights.
Maybe we should have built that Iceland interconnector after all!
3 comments:
I tend to reckon National Grid are good at their job (= keep the lights - on at all costs) and have sufficient firepower to do so
but the cost may be pretty eye-watering this winter
strain on credit within the wholesale hedging sphere will be the new focus. Yes, small unhedged players will go bust; but even the Centrica's will be wondering about who's on the other side of the hedges they have in place
At least this winter will demonstrate clearly the uselessness of wind and solar.
Don Cox
Don Cox.
If there is one lesson we have learned, from all the times the supremely incompetent inform us that lessons have been learned.
Is that no lessons are ever learned.
Post a Comment