Paying for care - tax rises incoming with bucket loads more statism

Well to be honest the dinner was a pretty rubbish affair all round and now we face the bill.
The Covid bill, which is going to entail more and more to be spent on Healthcare as the Country ages and with worse health outcomes. Plus the nurses and doctors who deserve 15% pay rises, them too.
Having seen the leaks from the Government that they are going to raise National Insurance, one of the most invidious taxes that hits both employees and employers, to pay for Social Care.
Where is the capitalist and market answer from the Government? Surely the obvious solution is to create a subsidised insurance group, Government owned, that people could pay into and indeed have different level so potential care. This way if Tarquin is very worried about the family home, he could top up the insurance to make sure it did not get sold to pay for care.
To me, why should the Government take this whopping amount of money to subsidise the middle class to keep their inheritance. It is another rubbish policy choice, rewarding the old (who don't pay NI anyway) and the middle class (who could afford the care). It is not great for high earners as they actually pay the NI and it will mean another drop income for them, when they already pay 37% of all taxes.
What has happened to the British government over the last two decades, it has totally switched to always seeking more central power and tax raising. The Blair government's spited inheritance continues to affect us to this day.
6 comments:
"why should the Government take this whopping amount of money to subsidise the middle class to keep their inheritance." Zaktly.
Reducing the size of the Civil Service; perhaps by half; and reducing their pension rights and other benefits to the national average and prohibiting bonuses, golden hellos and goodbyes should avoid any tax increases.
As a cherry on the cake, reduce the number of MPs by half too and make their remuneration a matter for their constituents, and so paying them all the same regardless of how useless they are.
Agree that raising NI is a poor choice. But in a sense, that's the easy part. What nobody is addressing is how the extra social care will be delivered, and where the young workers will come from to provide that care. If we could work that one out, it might be possible to cost it and decide if 1% on NI is enough or over generous or whatever.
This is just another appalling and useless policy from a government which has frankly disgraced itself in almost every single significant task that it has undertaken.
I am a lifelong Tory voter and am disgusted with this mob of amateurish high tax, big state, anti-free market eco-loons.
If we have to accept that social care is the responsibility of the state, then I suppose capital gains tax on housing is the fairest way to fund it. Higher taxes on young working people, many of whom will never be able to buy, is totally unfair.
"capital gains tax on housing is the fairest way to fund it": which is exactly why that method won't be used.
Owner-occupiers want their tax privileges to last forever.
Anyway, unless we returned to index-linking in CGT calculations the effect would be disastrous for people who've owned their current house for a long time.
How about applying CGT on death (index-linked)?
We know the curretn government are idiots and continuity May. We know this becuase they keep trying to implement stupid big state ideas from the civil service. No competent Government does this, they come in and criticise the civial service, try to shrink it and put it under control. they all fail of course, but that it the game. Thatcher, obvs, as the only example of a winner.
But this lot, they dont even try. If Labour were not such a total omnishambles they'd be getting my vote on the need to let the Tories have some time in the wilderness to find their animal spirits again and drop the deadwood. As it is, back to some small protest party, again.
