Time to switch off

I really mean it too..
Check this story out - a very well written piece in Bloomberg that actually factually summarises all the relevant key points at hand.
Due to no wind, there is a 10% gap in energy production in the UK this week. France has many of its nukes off-line, so we rely on back up coal and gas. Right at the point where global supply chain issues mean that prices are soaring.
And I mean soaring, one contract on Monday went for £1760, as opposed to the usual £50 per KwH. The average a mere £345 - just a seven-fold price increase for the week.
Of course, the wind will blow again, but there is no way this episode does not lead to markedly higher consumer prices over the winter. Cold spells in winter now are going to cost the wholesalers even higher prices than this as supplies of gas are so tight.
As such, time to make sure you turn of unused plugs around the house and look to limit consumption where you can. My rough guess is electricity prices will double over the winter at a minimum from where they are now and stay that way for a while. Worst case will be 3x or 4x the price in January.
Hello, is that inflation I see coming down the road at speed?
When writing "£1760, as opposed to the usual £50 per KwH", should this not be per megawatt-hour (Mwh)? So different by a factor of 1,000.
And what might be causing the price rise: scarcity or inflation? Probably mostly scarcity, though a bit of both, but don't we need to know the balance. And do not wholesale electricity prices vary more sensibly with commitments made in advance? So who pays the extra (short notice purchase) prices? Is not at least some of that paid by the suppliers that are in default of their contracted delivery commitments? Thus, one hopes, that the future supply mix will (through market action) contain more of more reliable suppliers and less of less reliable suppliers.
Do these differences matter? Perhaps that depends whether one want's confidence in the author's message.
Keep safe and best regards
Given that most people are on annual price fixes, doesn't this leave the suppliers pretty high and dry?
I mean the big six probably have to cash reserves to cover this, but NewCo Dodgy Energy Ltd and their ilk seem unlikely to survive an event of this scale.
Also shows what a bunch of morons the government are, that they have forced a market situation where all the coal stations have been demolished, right at the point where we might need them!
Do I understand correctly that the madness started when Ed Miliband was the Energy minister?
I can see that the position wouldn't be put right under the Coalition, but the pig-headed stupidity of the Conservative governments is just another thing that's inexcusable.
It was Evelyn Waugh who complained that they never turned the clock back by even a single second.
David Cameron only really came unstuck against Ed Miliband, when fuel prices rose very quickly.
Even though Ed Miliband was the enabler of those rises, he was able to go around pointing at things, saying how expensive they were.
It was a difficult few months for the Tories.
Something Mr Drew has noted before.
Ted Heath, who had the country behind him, to reduce the chaos of the 70s, lost support very quickly once the lights went out.
So much for the government's green policies which require people to switch to 'leccy cars and 'leccy heating.
Also, no surprise that the longstanding policy has been to do sweet fa about building future electricity capacity, on the bluffers' principle that foreigners can do all the hard work and we can just buy the end product through the interconnectors. Similar with doctors and nurses in the NHS. No need to actually train the numbers needed, just import them from Europe or the third world. Just this week we heard that plans to build a British alternative to the Galileo satellite navigation system will be dropped, as it's just too much trouble.
All of this abdication of responsibility is fine until the day it isn't and then we're all left with a big problem.
Talking about coming unstuck...
1mn job vacancies but 1mn still on furlough. Will they match up?
Doubt it and suddenly coming off furlough to high energy costs and cuts in UC, there's going to be a reckoning. Unless there is another lockdown with another furlough.
As of 4pm Tuesday, wind and solar a just useless.
https://gridwatch.co.uk/
Under whose government did we stop building new nuclear power stations ? Is this another Blair disaster ?
Don Cox
