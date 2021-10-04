Can the Tories recover their sanity?

Today is the start of the Tory party conference. Whilst ahead in the polls against the mad left of the Labor party, they reality is this feels alot like 1995/6 to me. Back then, John Major's Government had lost its way, focusing on some bizarre things like the Cones hotline. Their credibility was shredded by the ERM debacle and never recovered. Blair breezed to a landslide in 1997.
Today the Tories are lost, Boris is raising taxes to pay for the pandemic, they seem to think that wage rises are the way to improve the economy and that Brexit related shortages are not their fault. The thing is, most of them are and for now the public, unhappily, are ready to accept the Covid excuses, that won't last much longer in the face or incompetence.
Also, the lack of ability to nail some poor behaviours is not helping. Take the DVLA, as we noted here they managed to be on strike and on furlough for long periods last year. Refusing to work at the Unions behest. Now we find ourselves lacking in qualified HGV drivers, the lack of new ones can be squarely blamed on DVLA unions officiousness - if only anyone from the Government could put two and two together. Instead, despite lacking drivers, the Government is against allowing in foreign drivers at a time of desperate economic need. This makes no sense whatsoever, there is no upside to this decision. Get the drivers now and plan for the long-term - don't plan for the long-term during the short-term crisis.
Wage rises are another example of muddled thinking. Of course, over-supply of labour pushed wages down and effectively, along with China imports, caused the deflation which has left us with record low interest rates for over a decade. Closing off both these taps at the same time is going to be inflationary - what good will that do if rising wages are inflated away? There needs to be productivity improvements to match the rise in wages for sustainable growth - automation and digitalisation are the key drivers here which should see taxes cut for business investment.
The pronouncements of Tory ministers are very far from any complex understanding of the situation they find themselves in and Boris famously has no ideology but instead divines the populist will of the moment. This means despite lots of talk about long-term there is no George Osborne sense of actually meaning it or doing much to deliver it.
My personal view is the Tories are at the edge, reliant on Labour being so abysmal to allow them to continue, but it wont be long before this is overcome if they continue with the manifold misteps of late.
6 comments:
Paul Mason, having been a major Starmer-backer 2 years ago (and author of the 10 pledges), is all over the place these days & widely vilified
but he sometimes says something of note, and at the weekend he offered us
"frustration in times of crisis does not move in a linear pattern. As with the murder of Sarah Everard murder, you get sudden moments of utter outrage where demands for change come from below"
not a work of genius but worth remembering: and obviously Starmer's whole strategy is that a 50:50 event like that happens in the run-up to the next GE (which of course it might)
Ain't no Tories, Bro.
We (the electorate) are presented with a loose collection of globalist parties all frotting themselves with the opportunity of imposing the will of the NWO.
Pitchfork time approaches.
And most of the media have got very good at creating outrage.
I see no pitchforks on the horizon.
I do see a growing understanding that 'they' are useless and are just busking the job of being in power and have a habit of backing their mates when it is supposed to be one rule for all and handing out contracts to people they went to college with and companies that are anonymously owned abroad.
... and so if the rules are arbritary and are enforced arbritarially why should i gollow them?
We slowly become italy.
There was, IMHO at least, an interesting comment column from David Davis MP in the Saturday Telegraph - behind its subscription wall at https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/10/02/tory-mps-sick-tax-hikes-green-spending/ .
This included the following, which I thought made quite a bit of sense.
"We need a whole new, Conservative, economic strategy. It starts by dealing with the £400 billion cost of Covid. We should treat it like war debt and get it off the nation’s short term balance sheet. We should issue long-dated Covid bonds and sell them at home and abroad. Then in 50 years from now Covid will be just a distant memory and cost."
Are there any views here, for or against such a thing?
Keep safe and best regards
war debt / covid bonds?
well, war is an appropriate analogy for a lot of what's happened. "But we should never have go into it" ... "things would be a lot better if we had never gone to war" ... "why do we need a blackout? - there are never any aircraft around here" ... "melting down railings is a crazy thing to do, it's just for pubic show" - but hey, it happened; lots of stuff needs to be done in response; and big mistakes, the size of the Norway campaign and the Surrender of Singapore have been perpetrated
oh yes, and there are profiteers, too
but war it is, and no nation has been just a spectator - not even Ireland this time
