Energy crisis continues - where is the clamour?

If anything, I am amazed at how little the energy crisis is hitting home. Gas prices are 200% up and this means that we will shortly be paying well over 100% increases on our domestic bills. So much for keeping a lid on inflation, this alone will drive inflation to over 2% per annum without any other factors.
It still seems to be just a business news page issue, the petrol shortage, although energy for transport is seen as something different. To be blamed on Brexit or the pandemic as per your choice.
The energy crisis has none of these factors. The Government is 100% squarely to blame over the last 10 years. Cutting gas and oil stations too quickly, not replacing nuclear and then over-relying on Wind and Solar when they are not fit for core supply with the current lack of battery capacity. This is before we get to Nick's post of the lack of gas storage. The whole of Europe is suffering the same issues.
How these costs work themselves out will be both interesting and horrifying. Costs and prices will go up as input costs are hugely increased - no both wages and energy. Countries, cough America, with domestic supply will have a huge advantage for the next few months. China is struggling, rationing power all over the place where it can.
Why the media and opposition can't see what a hole the Government is in over this and one which for which there are simply no short term answers.
I agree that this is a huge story that is being not reported. I've been watching the natural gas spot price go mental in real time, on the BBC business pages (/market-data). 344p/therm now, whereas a few days ago it was under 250. Plenty of inflation heading our way in the next few months.
Is this not an example of societal level cognitive dissonance?
Because of the consistent stream of green propaganda over the last years/decades that has reduced the argument down to a simple binary of fossil fuels being bad/evil and wind/solar as being good, people are no longer able to connect their belief system with current events.
The current reality was always going to happen but because we've be told the green revolution will bring us a new utopia of being nice to the plant, yet still have a great existence, people are no longer able to face the reality that it's was all bullshit to start with.
20 minutes later, the spot price has cone to 404 p/therm.
Time to buy mittens and a woolly scarf.
Don
Parade the Guilty Men. (Miliband, Davey, Cameron, Johnson?)
Offer them a last cigarette. Instruct the firing squad to shoot.
For the lesser weevils, the bent climate "scientists", the Pals of the Planet, and suchlike, don't bother with the formalities. Just hire a good machine-gunner.
Do I speak figuratively? I'm still pondering that.
Anon - wonderful. Societal level cognitive dissonance. correct. Massive virtue signalling problem.
We all want green power and plenty of polar bears. who wants horrid coal, only the evil chinese.
Oh dear, turns out the plan needs to take 50 carefully considered years and allow battery power to catch-up and other technology improvements too. but that is not virtuous enough, people feel the need to lay in front of bulldozers and whine about fracking. Sadly, the Government has fed this thinking tree hugging was a free vote winner.
Oh well, times change.
I'm pleased I live in a flat with good "passive solar" heating ie on a sunny day like today the sun shines in the windows and I'm warm as toast without any heating.
I'm also glad I had the foresight to make some very modest investments in oil, gas and coal companies............but don't tell my children although they will be the ultimate beneficiaries.
The prices haven't hit yet, but they will.
The BBC is running the agenda. It is wall-to-wall Climate Change on news and magazine shows.
So. Expensive energy will be '...for our own good' according to Boris.
We need this. We need hard winters to destroy the Tories.
They have been our problem all along. And I say that as a conservative who would be labelled beyond the extreme right of the party. I hope more and more people realise what the Tories really are.
Jan - I'm glad I like the cold.
dearieme - don't forget Blair, who stopped all new nuclear build in 1998, which meant no young nuclear engineers, no new third-gen designs, and the nation with the world's first nuclear power stations (1956) reduced to dependency on the French and Chinese.
@Anon, thank you for the reminder. For me Blair is in a special category because I really would like to see him arrested, charged, tried, convicted, sentenced, and hanged. No "figurative" about it.
