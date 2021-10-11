The great energy awakening

I saw a SUN leader today which urged the government to cut the excessive green taxes that we face in the near future, apparently as Italy and Spain are already doing.
At last perhaps, after many years of eco-loons parading their virtues for all to see, there maybe the slow realisation that the fantasies of the greenies have no bearing on reality. China, whence our Xmas presents are to be made, is currently suffering from extreme power shortages with factories closed. This will at least give a chance to catch-up on supply chain issues, but is both unlikely to reduce prices as scarcity increases and also, umm, involves them lobbing another few billion tons of coal into their power system.
As such, our efforts of our own pale into insignificance. And the ultimate victim must come in the form of "Net Zero 2050."
This plan, indeed law thanks to a virtue signalling parliament, has no basis in reality whatsoever, the technologies to make it happen do not exist nor the political will to build the nuclear baseload we would need.
But the biggest piece in buy-in, to change peoples' lives so radically you would need their support. Yes lots of people emote about green issues but as we know, most still drive diesel cars. They expect someone else to do something. In this case, it will start to impact everyone from now on, which I personally think is a huge vote loser and so will come upon more stringent scrutiny in the future.
5 comments:
"huge vote loser" You are a funny guy Mr Unslicker. I think that moment passed...
Does Mr Drew have any recommendations? Battery storage, camping solar or a petrol genny? Perhaps all three?
My supplier proudly tells me my leccy is 100% green. There's no option for 100% mined/drilled sadly or I'd have picked it.
Indeed Lilith that time passed...when there was no consequence for saying save the polar bears. Now that the costs of the stance become apparent, I think a change in direction may come into play....my predictions are famously bad though I accept!
I had my first ride in an electric taxi. Impressive.
The driver tells me that there are virtually no places to charge it up on his circuit. He doesn't have a drive. He relies on a fast charger at a supermarket but most are low voltage chargers which (though free) result in the driver incurring a private parking penalty because the time needed exceeds the supermarket's stay.
He often has to queue behind several other drivers waiting at the charging point.
We are nowhere near ready for this - if many more people go electric there will be many more bottlenecks in the system.
Boris is a fantasist.
PS, Andrew Neil said "Boris presented a menu without the prices on it. Now you've got the bill how did you like your meal ?"
@ My supplier proudly tells me my leccy is 100% green
Yours and many others', so, since these suppliers clearly don't depend on gas on coal, ask them why their prices are going up too ...
funny, that
