The Tory Insurgents March On!

"the push for a mayoral putsch, which has aroused passions amongst those in favour but barely any other reaction at all, seems quite exciting and, well, insurgent. I can easily see it succeeding: probably a low turnout with 80% in favour of a mayor, or something bizarre like that."
Well, that was my prediction ten days ago for the Croydon Mayoral referendum, and lo!
- Turnout: 21%
- In favour: 80.4%
- the Croydon North MP Steve Reed (Lab) was prominent in the anti-campaign: but he's Starmer's Shadow SoS for Communities and Local Government and his official policy for the nation as a whole is, ahem, pro elected mayors!
- he and the rest of his crew campaigned on the slogan "No Fat-Cat Mayor". The lefties are now attacking, errr, themselves - for "fattist sloganeering" (sic) (!) You couldn't make it up, and indeed I haven't.
- the famous local turncoat Andrew Pelling, once Tory MP for Croydon Central, deprived of the whip over allegations of wife beating, whereupon he switched first to run again (unsuccessfully) as an Independent, then as Labour (for whom he now holds a Council seat) ... having campaigned for the anti-mayor cause, now proclaims that this was only because the nasty folks in his chosen Party twisted his arm, and of course he's really very keen on elected mayors, particularly ones whose first name is Andrew and second name is Pelling.
ND
1 comment:
I'm sure Sir Kneel Trimmer will sort it all out amicably.
Post a Comment