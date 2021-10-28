Too depressing to write about the Budget really

One of the worst budgets in living memory for me, worse than some of the humdingers during 2008/9.
A Tory Chancellor raising taxes painfully in the face of fast growing inflation, splurging money on the NHS and everything else that the left loves. No attempts at any market reforms to try and make the spending more effective. Just full on into the law of diminishing returns.
Cutting funding for Defence, even as China threatens Taiwan and the world with hypersonic missiles and the French look to start a new 'scallop' war.
Net Zero and green taxes unquestioned and going up. Not long now until only the rich can fly, airlines will clock on soon to doing away with economy class altogether.
The press reaction is even worse, pravda-levels of happy compliance because money is being created to be spent on 'good stuff.'
Nothing conservative in it at all. A horrid throwback to Brownian labour budgets.
And they say they want this guy as Prime Minister?!
Well, the welcome it has now will not last out the spring, with inflation rising and incomes falling the Tories will end up well behind in the polls and deservedly so. If we are to have Labour budgets, may as well have a Labour government whilst the Tories can go back to school to remember what they are supposed to stand for.
1 comment:
Agree, it was the worst of Gordon Brown and George Osborne, a string of micro announcements (tax cuts for beer, but dependent on keg size etc) yet without any wider strategy. A budget for newspaper headlines this week rather than stewardship of the economy. I'd hoped for better from Sunak.
Also as an ex-accountant I feel for my old colleagues tasked with coping with all these tiny changes. But they're quids in as they win from the endless complexity.
Post a Comment