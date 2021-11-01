Good COP, bad COP ... and other awful jokes

I feel the obvious need to pen something about COP but really, there's little point to attempting anything analytic. The outright contradictions are so many and so stark, it's just rats in a barrel. If, that is, the rats can actually get to Glasgow with all the transport problems, lack of accommodation, Covid rules, etc etc etc. As Lil said BTL a few days ago, what can go wrong?
It's all a curious mash-up between virtue-signalling and outright desperation. The Chinese and Russian no-show (OK, their sherpas will be there but we all get the Big Message) means it'll be null anyhow. And with the 'leaders' departing after Tuesday of this week, the format is clear: Big Empty Statements up front, followed by days of detailed and ultimately fruitless wrangling. At least in Paris '15 (COP21) it was the other way around so that (in theory) the 'leaders' could knock heads together at the end and contrive a 'breakthrough' (on paper).
Transitioning, therefore, to a vaguely pertinent business story on the matter of 'leaders' doing 'deals' that must then be transacted by their hapless underlings. We were a big player in the North Sea (oil & gas) and one day Pete the commercial director convened a small team: an excellent lawyer, a licensing specialist, an analyst and myself (negotiator). Joe, our fairly dynamic Chairman (American, relatively new in the job, not strong on details) had lunched with his opposite number in another North Sea player (not at all new in the job, ought to have known better) and on their napkins they'd agreed a massive asset swap. "All we had to do" was draw up the contracts. So, Pete, what is the deal? He suppressed all hint of sarcasm and faithfully recounted what had been agreed: a mishmash of part-shares of producing assets, undeveloped discoveries, exploration acreage both prospective and fallow.
Stunned silence. It was obvious to everyone in the room that the 'deal' couldn't be done: for one thing, it would breach our licence terms (itself an absolute killer) and for another, we'd need the approval of various joint venture partners, some of whom had pre-emption rights ... Ladies and gents, we just have to get on with it.
Mercifully, we knew our working-level opposite numbers well, and of course they were in exactly the same bind. With near 100% good will & cooperation, about two months later we came up with something that satisfied honour: the nearest approximation to the napkin-deal we could jointly muster. In the meantime, I'd even taken up smoking again. (To be fair, Joe - there you go, I knew it could be done! - and Pete were deeply appreciative of our efforts.)
The differences between that set-up and COP are pretty clear. Yup, a total lack of good will and cooperation! Not much COP, then (sorry!). Good luck to those sherpas ...
Larf? I nearly bust a gut...
£70k grant. WTFF?
"We claimed £70,000 in grants for a heat pump – but it still saved us NOTHING… and it’s so chilly our daughter keeps her coat on indoors"
https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2021/10/31/we-claimed-70000-in-grants-for-a-heat-pump-but-it-still-saved-us-nothing-and-its-so-chilly-our-daughter-keeps-her-coat-on-indoors/
NetZero is going to be one long disaster after another. Think NHS IT repeating itself endlessly. Think HS2 doing the same. Think Track & Trace doing the same.
They haven't got a bloody clue. God help us.
Lord make me virtuous, but not yet.
If I were a politician I would mouth the words and do nothing much, climate is a PRQ for all but Greta et al. Too much aggravation and cost and largely a self solving problem. Talking heat pumps is just fine - but useless, just wind up the gas price and see what happens. For some the answer is more technology, for others thermal underwear and a frost scraper.
Just suppose the sea level does rise by say one metre by 2100 and continue rising. Surely the kindest thing to do is let population reduce and adjust. This is not all upside for the rich nations, things could get a bit fraught. But politicians will probably continue to do nothing much. By which time Greta and friends will probably hold more political power - but what to do will be just as difficult and expensive.
I am sure we will run out of affordable energy, materials extraction will become much more difficult, food production much more difficult. The problem will become self solving and COP jollies will go out of fashion.
A friend of mine has a house heated by a ground source heat pump, it does work pretty well to be fair, the house is nice and warm and there's loads of hot water. But the house was a new build so contained all the current specified insulation, and the system was fully integrated into the build process, with underfloor heating throughout. And she has a massive garden where the huge coils of pipe could be buried. Even so she still has a wood burner and uses that regularly, and its not a big house, 2 bedrooms. And the tanks and pipework takes up a fair bit of space, about 5-6 cubic metres. And its about 10 years old now and is beginning to have problems. I'm not sure I'd want to have one fitted, even if I was building a house from scratch. Seems a complicated system that could well be prone to expensive problems if it goes wrong.
If a PPE graduate thinks it's a good idea - it won't be.
See all Green Initiatives the government (of any colour) comes up with.
Heat pump house requires wood-burner? Brilliant - wood-burners emit actual, genuine pollution.
Plenty to mock and criticize at COP26. And yet, what else is the world to do?
Jim says "the kindest thing to do is let population reduce and adjust", by which I think he means that the coming mass starvation will even things out. Not my idea of kind.
Will COP26 achieve what the UN says is needed? Almost certainly not. Is it better to have COPs 1 to 26 than nothing at all? Probably, which is not to say I'm looking forward to all the coming expense and inconvenience.
"And its about 10 years old now and is beginning to have problems."
Worth noting that.
ALL these "solutions" are relentlessly hi-tech. They're all made in China (I guess), all contain electronics which will go wrong sooner rather than later, all will require software updates, all will have built-in obsolescence, and all, absolutely all, will be un-fixable by you or anyone else.
Personally I deplore this trend.
My link above - they have a wood burner to keep warm.
We do too. Not worried about pollution as we are in the countryside, and we get cheap wood locally...
Two reports we have from friends of friends who have them is that they are not happy with them. Also seems if you have modern microbore copper pipes, those will have to be replaced, and you need a water heater as the max 50 degrees C of heat pumps allows legionella to thrive.
Somebody will make fortunes out of this.
Heat pumps are great if you have a big pond in your garden, fed by a moorland stream that never runs dry and is a torrent in winter, or if you have 300 yards of waterlogged ditch to put the pipes under. But that's not the average new build garden, which is about 20ft x 20ft.
I've said before, the Future Homes Standard has all the makings of a disaster.
(and alas the sort of house with big pond/moorland stream or 300 yard garden tend to be old, poorly insulated places which will have to be expensively ripped apart to retrofit underfloor heating)
China burns 54% of the world's coal. US burns 6.1%, Germany 1.8%, UK not in the top 10. And as we know, China is expanding coal power, not reducing it, as for example the US is (by 19% in a year).
https://www.forbes.com/sites/rrapier/2021/08/14/us-coal-consumption-falls-to-60-year-low/
So because China is burning all that coal, to make solar panels and steel wind turbine bases which they will sell to the West, we must eat bugs and live in pods, while the billionaire class have their own jets, a huge mansion in each of the several countries where they have passports, and scoff Chateaubriand washed down with champers.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10152027/Hypocrite-airways-Jeff-Bezoss-48m-gulf-stream-leads-parade-400-private-jets.html
To be fair to the Chinese, they are building nuclear power stations. But these require money and skills which are no more common in China than anywhere else.
Don Cox
"And yet, what else is the world to do?" It need do next-to-nothing. Global Warming is a scam based on fiddled data and hopeless models.
Wait and see whether the fact that the weather now is (probably) a little milder than it was in 1880 is going to lead to a further mildening or is just going slowly to turn down again.
In the present interglacial, temperatures have been slowly falling since the Climate Optimum about 8,000 years ago, but with small ups and downs around the trend line. At some point the trend will end with the ice surging back. There's no reason yet to suppose it's imminent, but another "Little Ice Age" like the one that followed the Viking jaunts to Greenland might occur sooner. Nobody knows.
Rich Americans still spend lots of money on houses at the beach so you can be confident that they aren't really worried about rising sea levels. A tsunami from the Canary Islands, now: that might be a more real worry. Let's hope it reaches us at a neap low tide, eh?
I think old Charlie boy has delivered the Royals' Louis the XVI moment... at least it will be ... when the hair shirts for proles come out soon.
"Let them eat bugs."
Look. The Bible days are over - when oiks were encouraged to pay taxes and feel sorry for rich people in sermons.
As dearieme mentions, the rich are laughing at us.
The Obama's spent $12m on a waterside property in Martha's Vineyard. Clearly they are not worried about rising sea levels!
https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2021/11/01/a-hundred-years-of-climate-change/
Last month was unusually mild in England. Indeed it was the 16th warmest in the Central England Temperature Series, dating back to 1659.
Curiously though it was not even as warm as October 1921, a hundred years ago ...
In fact, as the YTD [year to date] temperatures stand at the moment, temperatures for January to October were a full half a degree higher in 1921 than this year
dearieme said: "Global Warming is a scam based on fiddled data and hopeless models."
Well it's not hard to find shouty people on the internet saying it's all a scam, and there are obvious problems in using models to predict into the future. And yet, nearly all of the serious, climate scientists in the world say that global warming is a real thing and we urgently need to do something now.
So I repeat, what are all the Ivy-Leaguers, Enarques, Oxford-PPEs etc. supposed to do when almost all recognized world experts are telling them to act now to avert catastrophe? They could put their fingers in their ears and shout "La, la, la, la..". And it may be that this strategy will work and the conspiracy theorists will be vindicated. But it would be a brave politician with a classics degree who dismissed all of the scientists. (Greta we can ignore.) Just maybe, the experts are right this once.
